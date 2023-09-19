Metastatic breast cancer campaigner meets Health Minister to discuss improvement in services

Campaigner Tassia Haines has been praised by the Health Minister, Eluned Morgan, for her efforts to improve services for metastatic breast cancer in Wales.

Tassia, who has incurable breast cancer, had her petition for more metastatic breast cancer nurses heard in the Senedd last year. The petition also called for better awareness of symptoms and better data on the care of people with metastatic breast cancer.

The Health Minister met with Tassia last week to listen to hear experiences and ideas on how services for metastatic breast cancer in Wales can be improved.

Tassia said:

It’s been one year since our petition went through the Senedd petitions committee, and although we have worked so hard to push progress and real change, I was hugely grateful to be able to meet with the Health Minister directly and discuss recurring key information gaps and the need for better clinical provision for MBC patients throughout Wales. I was really heartened by the Ministers support, and to have the opportunity to speak with her candidly.

The Health Minister said: