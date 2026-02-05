Metro mayors, business leaders and universities unite in Manchester to supercharge regional growth

Senior business leaders, metro mayors and universities yesterday [Wednesday 4th February] convened in Manchester for the CBI-Lloyds Mayoral Summit, six months after the launch of the government’s Modern Industrial Strategy.

Building on the success of the 2024 CBI Mayoral Roundtable, the summit focused on a singular mission: turning regional potential into tangible economic results. During a roundtable attendees agreed on a framework to unlock long-term private investment and enhance the UK’s regional competitiveness.

The summit identified three critical pillars for accelerated implementation of the Industrial Strategy with the potential to deliver transformative gains to regional growth that boost jobs, opportunities and living standards across England:

Investable Pipelines: Creating clear, ready-to-fund projects that attract global capital.

Deepened Partnerships: Strengthening the "front door" for businesses through closer Mayoral collaboration.

Innovation Engines: Leveraging the power of higher education to fuel local talent and R&D.

The afternoon will conclude with an evening reception featuring Rain Newton-Smith (CBI), Charlie Nunn (Lloyds Banking Group), and Andy Burnham (Mayor of Greater Manchester). Together, they will reflect on the vital role of regional leadership in shaping the UK’s economic future.

Rain Newton-Smith, CBI CEO, yesterday said:

“The government has set out bold ambitions for the UK to lead the G7 in driving business investment into the UK. PWC’s recent survey of global CEOs places the UK as the second most attractive location alongside Germany and India so there is no doubt the appetite is there. Building on and championing the unique capabilities of all of our regions is essential if we’re to secure that investment and turn those bold ambitions into tangible economic growth that benefits the whole country. “Metro mayors are our regional ambassadors in chief, and provide a single, locally-responsive, front door for that investment – helping to remove potential barriers and expedite decision-making. With the power to boost local skills delivery, accelerate critical planning and infrastructure decisions, and smooth access to market opportunities, mayors play a vital role in ensuring investment comes to the UK and is not lost to our global competitors.”

Charlie Nunn, Lloyds Banking Group Chief Executive, yesterday said:

"Businesses are the engines of regional growth, innovation and job creation, and we want to help them succeed. This year, we're making available £35 billion in new finance for businesses across the regions, with one third targeted to SMEs. We're proud to be working in partnership across regional leaders, higher education and major infrastructure, in order to attract investment and catalyse growth."

Duncan Ivison, President & Vice-Chancellor of The University of Manchester, yesterday said:

“We are delighted to host this summit on our campus, bringing together leaders from business, government and civil society in Manchester. Delivering an effective industrial strategy must be underpinned by robust academic evidence, and The University of Manchester has an important role to play in that work. “Here in Greater Manchester, we are part of a close partnership between business, policymakers and communities, and are pleased to be a helpful convenor, and contributor, to discussions and collaborations that support the UK’s future."

This event is a cornerstone of the CBI-Lloyds Industrial Strategy Roadshow, a 12-month delivery programme in partnership with DBT and HMT to help government and industry work together to deliver a successful industrial strategy.