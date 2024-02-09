HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
|Printable version
Metropolitan Police leaving vulnerable children at risk of exploitation
The Metropolitan Police Service’s response to the criminal and sexual exploitation of children is not currently effective, with the force not doing enough when children are suffering from, or at risk of, exploitation, a new report has found.
Get the report
An inspection of the Metropolitan Police Service’s handling of the sexual and criminal exploitation of children
His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) said that the Met’s lack of understanding of the nature and scale of child exploitation is a significant barrier to the force being able to tackle the problem effectively.
The inspectorate said it had found evidence of good work to protect children, including the Met’s online child sexual abuse and exploitation teams.
However, the inspectorate described other serious concerns including:
- the presence of victim-blaming language among officers and staff;
- officers failing to identify exploitation or to understand the links between missing children and exploitation;
- when children go missing regularly, the force’s response is frequently poor, with officers and staff simply waiting for them to turn up;
- the force often using officers and staff to investigate child exploitation who don’t have the skills or knowledge to do this effectively, with supervisors also lacking the right knowledge and experience; and
- delays in starting and progressing investigations, and many missed opportunities to identify suspects and disrupt their activity, leaving children exposed to risk.
HMICFRS has made 11 recommendations, including that the Met should:
- provide effective training to all officers and staff who interact with children;
- encourage officers and staff of all ranks to challenge victim-blaming language;
- make sure it works effectively with safeguarding partners to prevent children from going missing and find missing children more quickly; and
- follow all reasonable lines of enquiry to identify suspects in child exploitation investigations.
His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Lee Freeman said:
“Children who are at risk of exploitation, or who go missing from home, are some of the most vulnerable in society. The police and other public services have a shared responsibility to look for the warning signs, be alert to the risks and act quickly to protect children.
“It is particularly concerning that the Metropolitan Police Service isn’t doing enough when children are suffering from, or at risk of, exploitation. The force should make sure that it fully understands the risks to children, and that officers and staff are equipped to identify and tackle those risks effectively, so no child is left unprotected.
“The Met has already committed to increasing the number of officers in some teams dealing with child exploitation. For the benefit of London’s children, the force should implement our recommendations in full and without delay.”
Get the report
An inspection of the Metropolitan Police Service’s handling of the sexual and criminal exploitation of children
Notes
- For further information, please contact the HMICFRS Press Office on 0300 071 6781 or email HMICPressOffice@hmicfrs.gov.uk. (e-mail address)
- The inspectorate was commissioned by the Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime in London to inspect the Metropolitan Police Service’s handling of child sexual and criminal exploitation.
- During this inspection, HMICFRS identified serious concerns with the Met’s approach to child protection. Because they were so serious, the inspectorate reported them in October 2023 prior to the inspection being completed. These are known as accelerated causes of concern*. In today’s report, the inspectorate has issued a further cause of concern and made nine additional recommendations to help ensure children are better protected in future.
- *Accelerated cause of concern: If our inspection identifies a serious or critical shortcoming within a police force, we will report it as a “cause of concern” in the subsequent inspection report. When we discover risks to public safety – as is the case with the Metropolitan Police’s approach to child protection – we report our concerns earlier, before the full inspection report is published. This is called an “accelerated cause of concern”.
- The Met has been in our enhanced monitoring process known as Engage since June 2022.
Original article link: https://hmicfrs.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/news/news-feed/metropolitan-police-leaving-vulnerable-children-at-risk-of-exploitation/
Latest News from
HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
Memorandum of understanding between College of Policing and HMICFRS29/01/2024 09:05:00
The College of Policing and HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services have published a memorandum of understanding that specifies how both organisations intend to work together to support the joint aim of improving policing
Joint case building by the police and Crown Prosecution Service25/01/2024 14:10:00
HM Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate and HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services are conducting a joint thematic inspection into the building of prosecution cases by the police and Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) at the early stages of criminal cases.
Concerns over West Midlands Police's performance22/12/2023 15:05:00
There are serious concerns about the performance of West Midlands Police, the police inspectorate has said.
Too many victims not receiving quality service from criminal justice system19/12/2023 15:20:00
The criminal justice system is not providing the highest quality service to many victims and does not always invest the time and attention needed in cases, a new report has found.
Police must apply safeguards and improve scrutiny to minimise harm when using stop and search18/12/2023 10:25:00
The police must do more to minimise harm when using their stop and search powers and to better understand the effectiveness of these powers, a new report has found.
Police not doing enough to tackle group-based child sexual exploitation08/12/2023 16:20:00
The police response to group-based child sexual exploitation is not good enough because forces don’t understand the scale of the problem, and progress to improve is too slow, a new report has found.
Greater Manchester Police has made significant improvements, but further changes needed04/12/2023 15:20:00
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has made significant improvements since its last inspection, but the force still needs to improve its management of offenders and suspects, the police inspectorate has said.
Three Fire and Rescue Service reports published30/11/2023 15:20:00
We yesterday published Fire and Rescue Service reports for Hereford and Worcester, Lincolnshire and Northumberland.