Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Metropolitan Police officer jailed for misconduct in public office
A Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officer has been jailed for two years following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into allegations of inappropriate contact with two teenage girls.
PC Adnan Arib, age 45, denied two charges of misconduct in public office, but was convicted at Southwark Crown Court on 16 February 2022, after pursuing inappropriate contact with the teenage girls who he had met through the course of his duties.
At Southwark Crown Court yesterday (Thursday), he was given concurrent two-year sentences on both counts, at least half of which will be spent in custody.
The IOPC carried out an investigation following a referral from the MPS in July 2019. We initially investigated inappropriate contact between PC Arib and a 15 year old girl he spoke to as a potential suspect in a case he was involved in.
Our investigation subsequently uncovered evidence of further inappropriate contact, including with a 16 year old girl who had been reported as a missing person when PC Arib met her in the course of his duties.
Between April and July 2019, PC Arib sent text messages to both girls inviting them to meet up with him, and asking inappropriate personal questions. He instructed the 15 year old girl to ‘come alone’ to meet him, and told the 16 year old that she was ‘very pretty’.
Investigators interviewed PC Arib, and spoke to a number of witnesses, as well as obtaining downloads of various electronic devices.
We concluded our investigation in September 2020, and referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges.
IOPC Regional Director Sal Naseem yesterday said:
“Misconduct in public office is a serious offence. As a police officer, a high degree of trust was placed in PC Arib by the teenagers and their parents. Cases where officers abuse the trust placed in them by engaging, or attempting to engage, in inappropriate relationships with people in a vulnerable position, especially young people, are among the most serious examples of corruption that we investigate. They have real potential to fundamentally damage trust and confidence in the police.
“PC Arib chose to abuse the trust placed in him. His actions were wholly inappropriate. He has now rightly been jailed for his behaviour.
“This outcome sends a clear message to any officer who conducts themselves in such a way: they face serious consequences, and will be held to account.”
Our investigation also uncovered evidence that did not reach the criminal threshold, but which led to us finding a case to answer for gross misconduct.
Allegations against the officer include obtaining private contact details of members of the public for personal use; meeting members of the public without any legitimate policing purpose; attempting to deter a witness from providing material evidence; failing to take appropriate action when a member of the public disclosed a criminal offence; and using language of a discriminatory nature in online communications with a member of the public.
It will now be for the force to take forward misconduct proceedings against PC Arib.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/metropolitan-police-officer-jailed-misconduct-public-office
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Investigation concludes following fatal police pursuit in Manchester04/03/2022 16:20:00
Police officers who pursued a vehicle in Manchester before it was involved in a fatal collision acted in accordance with the relevant policies and procedures, an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation concluded.
Learning accepted after IOPC investigation into Surrey Police contact prior to murder of Aliny Godinho04/03/2022 09:10:00
An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into Surrey Police’s contact with Aliny Godinho before she was murdered by her estranged husband in Stoneleigh, Epsom, has led to changes to national and local police practice around the handling of domestic abuse allegations.
Met police officer not guilty of causing death by careless driving03/03/2022 09:10:00
A Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officer has been cleared by a jury of causing death by careless driving, after an incident in East London.
Former Northamptonshire Police officer charged following directed IOPC investigation02/03/2022 09:10:00
A former Northamptonshire Police officer is due to appear in court this week following a directed Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into his alleged abuse of police powers and privileges.
Misconduct proven against Dorset Police officer over social media messages01/03/2022 12:25:00
A Dorset Police officer was recently (Friday 25 February) given a final written warning after a disciplinary panel was told he had gossiped and shared jokes with colleagues on social media about sensitive information connected to the prosecution of ex-PC Wayne Couzens.
IOPC issues findings following Darren Brown inquest conclusion28/02/2022 09:10:00
An inquest which ended last week (24 February 2022), has recorded an outcome of ‘drug-related death’ for a man who died while in police custody in Nottinghamshire in 2017.
Sussex officer given written warning for misuse of police computer systems25/02/2022 12:25:00
A Sussex Police officer has been given a written warning after a disciplinary hearing was told he used police computer systems to access records relating to a woman he met during the course of his work.
Former Humberside Police officer charged with misconduct in public office22/02/2022 09:10:00
A former Humberside Police officer is due to make her first appearance in court charged with one count of misconduct in public office, following an investigation conducted by Humberside Police under the guidance and oversight of the IOPC .
Two Met officers and one former officer charged over WhatsApp messages18/02/2022 16:15:00
Two serving Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers and one former MPS officer are to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on 16 March charged in connection with our investigation into the sending and sharing of inappropriate messages on WhatsApp.