Metropolitan Police Service – PC Gareth Head
Following an IOPC investigation, PC Gareth Head – who was then a serving Metropolitan Police Service officer - was found guilty by a jury at Basildon Crown Court on 1 March of causing actual bodily harm.
He was sentenced to a 12-month community order and ordered to pay the victim surcharge of £85 and £1750 towards prosecution costs.
His conviction was subsequently quashed by the Court of Appeal on 10 August.
