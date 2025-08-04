Mexico to bite into best of British pork in new £19m deal

Twelve businesses across England and Northern Ireland secure access to Mexico's rapidly expanding market

From chile verde to tacos de buche, British pork is set to be served up on Mexican tables following the UK’s successful bid to secure long-term access to this lucrative market.

Twelve businesses across England and Northern Ireland have secured approval to export quality British products, including favourites such pork chops, to Mexico’s rapidly expanding market, with the UK securing new access specifically for Northern Irish exporters through dedicated negotiations with Mexico.

British pork stands out globally for its exceptional quality and strong welfare standards, positioning British pig farmers perfectly to supply premium pork products that meet growing Mexican consumer demand.

The businesses will also now be able to export offal and edible by-products, bringing British pig farmers a return on parts that are less popular in the UK but which Mexican consumers relish as part of classical buche meat dishes. Sustaining and growing the export market is essential for optimising the full value of British pig carcasses, which in turn helps strengthen prices for UK farmers at the farm gate.

With consumption in Mexico’s pork market growing by 5.4% annually between 2019 and 2024, industry estimates expect the deal to bring in £19m over the first five years, delivering on the government’s commitment to kickstart economic growth and put more money into working people’s pockets under the Plan for Change.

Minister for Food Security and Rural Affairs, Daniel Zeichner said:

British pork is renowned for its exceptional quality and high welfare standards, so it’s no surprise to see global demand continuing to grow. This is a tremendous win for our pork producers and builds on our recent success in resuming exports to China. It demonstrates this government’s unwavering commitment to securing better trade deals for British farmers and food producers and will boost their incomes as part of our Plan for Change.

Exports Minister Gareth Thomas said:

British pork is the best in the world and this £20 million export win will boost farming and rural communities across the nation. The removal of yet another trade barrier is testament to our Trade Strategy which focusses on quick deals that deliver faster benefits to UK businesses and shows how this government is boosting exports as part of our Plan for Change while upholding our world-leading food standards.

Jonathan Eckley, Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) International Trade development Director, said:

Access and broadening the scope of our pig meat exports to the significant Mexican market is very welcome news and a testament to our levy payers’ work in providing world class products, produced to the highest standards.

This successful outcome follows eight years of negotiations between Mexican and UK authorities led by Defra, including Food Standards Agency, DAERA and industry partnerships with valuable support from the Department for Business and Trade and the FCDO.

Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister, Andrew Muir, said:

I am delighted that Mexico has granted approval for Northern Ireland to export pork to its markets. This is testament to the exceptional standards we have in place here in Northern Ireland to produce high quality meat at an international level and demonstrates our commitment to supporting our important agri-food industry. Working together with industry, government and key stakeholders was essential to reach this agreement.

The deal will also pave the way for future opportunities for British exporters, with 20% tariffs on pork set to disappear once Mexico ratifies the UK’s accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), making quality British produce even more competitive in this growing market.

The news follows the launch of the government’s Trade Strategy, with a focus on practical deals that deliver faster benefits to UK businesses and builds on a string of recent successes for British farmers and producers abroad, with the government securing access to the US market for UK beetroot growers and slashing red tape to end China’s Covid-era restrictions on UK unprocessed pork exports.

Defra will continue to work closely with UK pork producers and traders, as well as relevant industry bodies, to ensure the smooth export of their goods to Mexico.

The 12 sites include:

Cranswick Country Foods PLC – Hull, Watton and Ballymena

Pilgrim’s Pride Ltd – Spalding and Westerleigh, Bristol

Thermotraffic Ltd – Wrexham

Magnavale Chesterfield Ltd – Chesterfield

ABP Cold Store – Hull

Americold Spalding Ltd – Spalding

Turners (Soham) Ltd – Suffolk

Karro Food Group – Cookstown

Interfrigo Ltd – Antrim

Anjali Juneja, Director of International Affairs at the FSA said:

“We’re pleased that British pork is in demand, this news provides a welcome boost to the industry and a recognition of how high food safety standards help underpin confidence in British meat, and support exports.”