MHCLG announcement on Social and Affordable Housebuilding Programme - LGA response

Cllr Liam Robinson, Chair of the LGA's Inclusive Growth Committee responds to the Government's announcement of details about the Social and Affordable Housing Programme

“Councils have long called for a sustained return to building genuinely affordable homes and stand ready to work with government to deliver a revival in social housebuilding .

"The confirmed allocation of the first phase of the £39 billion fund and the increased Capacity to Build funding is positive step to achieving this ambition.