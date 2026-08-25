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MHCLG announcement on Social and Affordable Housebuilding Programme - LGA response
Cllr Liam Robinson, Chair of the LGA's Inclusive Growth Committee responds to the Government's announcement of details about the Social and Affordable Housing Programme
“Councils have long called for a sustained return to building genuinely affordable homes and stand ready to work with government to deliver a revival in social housebuilding .
"The confirmed allocation of the first phase of the £39 billion fund and the increased Capacity to Build funding is positive step to achieving this ambition.
"Given the key role for councils in delivering these homes, it is crucial they remain at the heart of delivery. Mayors should work closely with local authorities in their areas to achieve the most from this money, with councils also having sustained access to preferential borrowing rates to support viability."
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WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
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