National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
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MHRA and NICE aligned pathway: how it's working in practice
Read our progress update on how the MHRA-NICE aligned pathway and integrated scientific advice services are working since launching in April 2026.
With the aligned pathway and integrated scientific advice services fully open for business since April 2026, we wanted to share an update on how things are progressing, including the latest figures on uptake, examples of closer working in action, and customer feedback.
Aligned pathway: progress so far
Since October 2025, 90 topics have been scheduled to the aligned pathway, spanning 49 therapeutic areas. This includes products from both large multinational companies and smaller and medium-sized enterprises, reflecting interest from across the sector.
We expect to see the first medicine complete its journey through the aligned pathway later this year, and we'll share more detail on this milestone as soon as we're able to.
Companies who register for the aligned pathway but later decide to defer will still benefit from greater clarity, as NICE will confirm when its evaluation will begin following marketing authorisation. This gives companies certainty over timelines even if their circumstances do not allow for an earlier submission.
The wider benefits of closer MHRA-NICE working
Although the aligned pathway is central to our work, the benefits of improved collaboration between MHRA and NICE go beyond it. A recent example is aficamten, a new daily pill for people with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.
Although aficamten was not scheduled through the aligned pathway, NICE was still able to publish final guidance alongside the MHRA’s marketing authorisation decision, and 2 weeks faster than NICE's standard process, thanks to efficiencies gained through closer working between the 2 organisations. This means around 6,600 people in England with this serious heart condition will be able to access this new treatment sooner. And we expect to see further examples like this over the next 2 to 5 months as our operational alignment continues to mature.
This closer working is underpinned by robust data sharing agreements between the MHRA and NICE, with commercially sensitive information handled under strict confidentiality protocols throughout. Transparency remains just as important: NICE continues to hold public committee meetings, and any draft guidance published ahead of marketing authorisation clearly states that final guidance is subject to the licence being approved by the MHRA.
Integrated scientific advice: what companies are telling us
Since launching in April 2026, we've commenced 3 integrated scientific advice projects. These are designed to help companies clarify regulatory and health technology assessment evidence requirements early in their development plans, increasing the chances of meeting the requirements of the aligned pathway.
Feedback so far has been positive, with one client describing the process as ‘seamless’. We'll share more comprehensive feedback from companies as more projects are completed.
We're particularly pleased to hear that the streamlined process (a single enquiry form, one advice meeting, one report and one payment) is delivering the smoother customer experience we set out to achieve, alongside fees around 25% lower than the previous joint scientific advice service (40% lower for small and medium-sized enterprises).
Who's eligible and how to get involved
Both the aligned pathway and integrated scientific advice service remain open to all. To join the aligned pathway, companies should register their product on UK PharmaScan at least 3 years before expected marketing authorisation. There's no separate application or additional fee. If you'd like to discuss whether your product is suitable for the aligned pathway, contact scheduling@nice.org.uk.
To access integrated scientific advice, visit GOV.UK to check which type of advice suits your needs and submit a request form. To get the most value from this service, we'd encourage companies to request advice 2 to 5 years before marketing authorisation, ideally before finalising pivotal study plans. Companies can get in touch with NICE Advice for an informal discussion if they are considering using the integrated scientific advice service.
Original article link: https://www.nice.org.uk/news/blogs/mhra-and-nice-aligned-pathway-how-it-s-working-in-practice
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