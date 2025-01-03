Business Companion
|Printable version
MHRA guidance for producers and retailers of vapes
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has produced advice for retailers and producers of vapes.
Among other things, it includes the following:
- guidance for producers on putting a new product on to the UK market
- how to work out whether, in legal terms, you are a 'retailer' or a 'producer'
- advice for retailers of vapes and nicotine-containing e-liquids
- regulator profiles
Original article link: https://www.businesscompanion.info/en/news-and-updates/mhra-guidance-for-producers-and-retailers-of-vapes
Latest News from
Business Companion
Registration of poultry and other captive birds - 1 October deadline05/09/2024 14:10:00
As part of the fight against avian influenza, all keepers of poultry and most other captive birds must register their flocks by 1 October. Previously, only keepers of 50 or more birds were required to register.
CMA guidance on marketing green heating and insulation products12/08/2024 15:20:00
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has published Marketing green heating and insulation products.
Navigating NET-Zero: A Business’s Guide to Sustainability05/04/2024 12:33:00
Phrases such as ‘sustainable’, ‘net-zero’, ‘eco-friendly’ and ‘green’ are used everywhere, but what do they mean? To many consumers those words all mean the same and ultimately mean ‘good for the planet’.
Guidance for Wales on the single-use plastics ban06/11/2023 10:33:00
In 2018, research undertaken by the European Commission found that 80% to 85% of marine litter, measured by beach-litter surveys, is plastic, with single-use plastic items representing 50% of the total marine litter.
Next phase of the ban on single-use plastics30/10/2023 14:10:00
Since 1 October, single-use plastic plates, bowls and trays, cutlery and balloon sticks, and XPS / EPS polystyrene food or drink containers and cups have been banned in England, along with other products that were banned previously (subject to certain exemptions).
In-depth guidance on the ban on supply of single-use plastics to businesses and end users18/10/2023 09:35:00
The supply of single-use plastic straws, cotton buds, plates, trays and bowls to end users, and the supply of plastic drink stirrers, cutlery and balloon sticks, and the supply of polystyrene food or drink containers (including cups) to business and end users is prohibited in England
Single Use Plastics Prohibited In England18/10/2023 09:20:00
Whilst previous campaigns on the responsible disposal of plastic items have urged many businesses to think more sustainably, a number of them still rely on single-use plastics.
Use of CE mark extended indefinitely01/08/2023 14:10:00
The UK Government has announced that the CE mark may continue to be applied to most goods for an indefinite period.