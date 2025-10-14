MI5 issues guidance on countering espionage and interference

MI5's National Protective Security Authority issues new security guidance to protect democratic institutions from espionage and foreign interference.

MI5’s National Protective Security Authority (NPSA) yesterday published new guidance to help protect the UK’s democratic institutions from foreign interference and espionage threats.

The guidance outlines how state backed actors and their proxies attempt to manipulate, discredit or secretly gather information on political figures at all levels. This is done often through subtle and deceptive means that blur the line between legitimate engagement and malign activity.

The guidance is designed to help MPs, peers, councillors, Parliamentary staff and candidates understand the threat and take simple, effective steps to protect themselves, their teams, and the integrity of the UK’s democracy.

While the guidance highlights that the UK is a target of strategic foreign interference and espionage from elements of the Russian, Chinese and Iranian states, it takes an actor-agnostic approach, focusing on the behaviours, methods and warning signs that should raise red flags, regardless of where the threat originates from.

Minister for Cabinet Office and Home Office, Dan Jarvis, yesterday said:

I urge anyone working in government, public service or politics to be alert and trust their instincts if something does not feel right, and follow NPSA’s guidance. Foreign intelligence officers frequently operate covertly and exploit professional networking sites and personal vulnerabilities to build influence. This new guidance builds on the work we are already doing to tackle these issues. Those engaging in political influence on behalf of foreign powers must register under the Foreign Influence Registration scheme, as Parliament and the public have a right to know who is seeking to influence political outcomes, and in whose interests.

Elected representatives and those who work with them may be targeted for their access to information, their ability to shape policy or public opinion, or their relationships with others of interest. This includes not only classified material but also privileged or insider knowledge that foreign intelligence services find valuable. This could be through attempts to exploit overseas travel, online activity, and financial donations as routes to access and influence.

MI5 Director General, Sir Ken McCallum, yesterday said:

When foreign states steal vital UK information or manipulate our democratic processes they don’t just damage our security in the short-term, they erode the foundations of our sovereignty and ability to protect our citizens’ interests. Everyone reading this guidance cares deeply about the role they play in UK democracy. Take action today to protect it – and yourself.

We have seen previous cases of political interference, including most recently the case of the former Member of the European Parliament, Nathan Gill, and previously Christine Lee, a lawyer who was working in coordination with an arm of the Chinese Communist Party.

The guidance details key threat behaviours, including cultivation through long-term relationship building, blackmail, phishing attacks and disinformation activity.

We encourage individuals to trust their instincts, remain alert to subtle changes in behaviour or intent, and report any suspicious interactions - however apparently minor - to their security teams.

Engagement will now take place across Parliament, devolved administrations and local government.