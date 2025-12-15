Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
MI6 Chief says the “front line is everywhere” in first speech, as the UK faces new “age of uncertainty”
In her first public speech, the new Chief of MI6 Blaise Metreweli will set out how MI6 is tackling new and emerging threats to the UK and its allies.
- new MI6 Chief underlines power of human agency in tackling new threats to UK security
- in first public speech, Blaise Metreweli will say that MI6 is keeping Brits safe in a world where the rules of conflict are being rewritten, by Russia and other hostile actors
- speech builds on Foreign Secretary’s Locarno Centenary speech which highlighted how the UK is utilising partnerships and technology to respond to new hybrid and information threats
In her first public speech, the new Chief of MI6 Blaise Metreweli will set out today (Monday 15 December) how MI6 is tackling new and emerging threats to the UK and its allies.
The Chief will describe the increasingly complex and interconnected nature of global threats, ranging from technological disruption and hybrid threats to terrorism and information manipulation.
Speaking from inside MI6 HQ, Metreweli will describe how the UK is evolving to meet these challenges, through building partnerships and harnessing the technology needed to protect our national security and stay ahead of our adversaries.
Mastery of technology must infuse everything we do. Not just in our labs, but in the field, in our tradecraft, and even more importantly, in the mindset of every officer. We must be as comfortable with lines of code as we are with human sources, as fluent in Python as we are in multiple languages …
Focusing on the new hybrid threat landscape the UK faces, Blaise Metreweli will call out the acute threat posed by an “aggressive, expansionist, and revisionist” Russia.
Putin should be in no doubt, our support is enduring. The pressure we apply on Ukraine’s behalf will be sustained.
The export of chaos is a feature not a bug in the Russian approach to international engagement, and we should be ready for this to continue until Putin is forced to change his calculus.
This builds on recent UK actions to expose and disrupt harmful activities threatening our national security, as the Foreign Secretary outlined the modern threats the UK now faces through information warfare. In response, the UK has sanctioned several Russian entities delivering the Kremlin’s information warfare, and 2 China-based companies for their campaign of indiscriminate cyber activities against the UK and its allies.
The Chief will conclude today’s speech by emphasising the importance of human agency in tackling traditional and emerging threats to our national security.
The defining challenge of the twenty-first century is not simply who wields the most powerful technologies, but who guides them with the greatest wisdom. Our security, our prosperity, and our humanity depend on it …
We all have choices to make ahead about how we deal with the undercurrents shaping the world. About how, in our new, faster, more dangerous and tech-mediated world, it will be our rediscovery of our shared humanity, our ability to listen, and our courage that will determine how our future unfolds …
It is not what we can do that defines us, but what we choose to do. That choice – the exercise of human agency – has shaped our world before, and it will shape it again …
Media enquiries
Email newsdesk@fcdo.gov.uk
Telephone 020 7008 3100
Email the FCDO Newsdesk (monitored 24 hours a day) in the first instance, and we will respond as soon as possible.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/mi6-chief-says-the-front-line-is-everywhere-in-first-speech-as-the-uk-faces-new-age-of-uncertainty
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
The third UK-EU Cyber Dialogue took place in Brussels15/12/2025 15:10:00
The third UK-EU Cyber Dialogue took place on 9-10 December. Both sides agreed to hold the next UK-EU Cyber Dialogue in London in 2026.
UK supports South Africa’s low-carbon transition with new Climate Finance Accelerator15/12/2025 13:25:00
The UK-funded Climate Finance Accelerator South Africa has opened its fourth call for proposals, offering tailored support to low-carbon projects.
UK Statement for Trade Negotiations Committee – December 202515/12/2025 12:25:00
Delivered recently (12 December 2025) by Kumar Iyer, Ambassador and Permanent Representative for the UK Mission to the WTO and UN in Geneva.
Algiers Agreement anniversary 2025: Joint statement12/12/2025 17:15:00
The governments of Canada, Japan, Norway and the United Kingdom issued a joint statement on the anniversary of the Algiers Agreement.
UK sanctions commanders responsible for Sudan atrocities and pledges additional humanitarian support as Cooper says atrocities must not go unpunished12/12/2025 16:15:00
The UK has sanctioned individuals suspected of atrocities including mass killings, sexual violence, and deliberate attacks on civilians in El Fasher, Sudan.
Report by OSCE Special Representative on Combatting Trafficking in Human Beings: UK Statement12/12/2025 14:10:00
The UK reaffirms our thanks to Special Representative Dr Kari Johnstone for the work of her Office (11 December 2025).
Peace in Ukraine needs to be built on foundations that strengthen the rules that protect us all: UK statement to the OSCE12/12/2025 11:20:00
Deputy Ambassador James Ford highlights Ukraine’s constructive approach, condemns Russia’s ongoing aggression, and affirms the UK’s commitment to defending international law and supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty.
UK training helps Pakistani border force catch criminals and prevent human trafficking11/12/2025 16:05:00
Combatting people smuggling was the focus of Development Minister Baroness Jenny Chapman’s visit to Pakistan this week.
UK to boost peacebuilding efforts for Israel and Palestine10/12/2025 10:25:00
The UK will host a key peacebuilding conference next year to help establish an International Peace Fund for Israel and Palestine.
The United Kingdom remains steadfast in our support for the OSCE: UK statement at the UN Security Council09/12/2025 14:10:00
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).