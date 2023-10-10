Michèle Dix appointed to the National Infrastructure Commission

The Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has appointed Michèle Dix CBE – a former managing director of Crossrail 2 and director of planning at Transport for London – to the National Infrastructure Commission (NIC).

The NIC provides impartial, expert advice to government on major long-term economic infrastructure challenges and Michele Dix will bring years of experience in transport, engineering, and planning.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said:

“We need high quality infrastructure to deliver growth and boost productivity. Michèle will help ensure that the National Infrastructure Commission has the right skills and talent to help deliver the infrastructure we need.”

Sir John Armitt, Chair of the National Infrastructure Commission, said:

“Michèle brings a wealth of knowledge of the transport and planning spheres, and she joins us at an important time just as we publish the second National Infrastructure Assessment.

“Michèle’s experience in developing world class public transport systems will help inform the Commission’s ongoing work advising government on how best to promote economic growth across all regions.”

Michèle Dix BSc, PhD, CEng, FICE, FCILT, FCIHT, CBE is currently Non-Executive Director of Crossrail International, Non-Executive Director of the Major Projects Association, and visiting professor at Bartlett School of Planning at University College London.

At Transport for London, Michèle had been Managing Director of Crossrail 2 until October 2021 and had previously been Managing Director of Planning. Michèle started her career at the Greater London Council after completing her PhD in transport and land use planning.

Dr Dix has confirmed she has not engaged in any political activity in the last five years.