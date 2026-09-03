Digital Poverty Alliance
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Micro-Donation Week highlights how small gifts are helping families get online
Small donations at the checkout can be easy to overlook, but through Tech4Families they have become a practical way to help children and families get the technology they need. During Micro-Donation Week, the Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) is recognising the Currys customers, colleagues and teams whose contributions continue to support the programme.
Tech4Families provides laptops to families in areas including Staffordshire, West Cumbria, the Norfolk Coast, Neath Port Talbot and Bridgend, Ayrshire, Lincolnshire Coast and Northern Ireland. Later this month, the programme will also launch in Portsmouth and Gosport, extending support to more families who may otherwise struggle to access a suitable device.
One in five children in the UK is living in digital poverty, without the device, connectivity or digital skills needed to take part fully in learning and everyday life. Of families who received a laptop through Tech4Families, 96% report that their child’s confidence and skills have increased, while 92% believe the device has improved access to education.
Elizabeth Anderson, CEO, Digital Poverty Alliance, said “Micro-donations show how small acts can become something much larger when they are connected to a clear purpose. Through Tech4Families, donations made by Currys customers are helping children access the devices they need to learn, build confidence and take part more fully in everyday life. We are grateful to Currys, Pennies and everyone who chooses to give.”
Since the programme launched, Currys customers have raised more than £700,000 through small donations made at checkout. Those donations are supported by Pennies, whose technology enables customers to give quickly and securely in store and online. In 2026, Pennies functionality was added to Currys’ website and integrated into updated in-store payment terminals, with Currys reporting that in-store donation conversion is up 78%.
Behind the figures are families using laptops in practical ways. One parent said the laptop had increased their son’s knowledge and confidence. Another said it had helped their autistic daughter practise typing at home and feel more confident academically.
The DPA is grateful to Currys colleagues and teams for customer donations, staff fundraising and wider partnership activity, including walks, runs, treks and bake sales that have supplemented customer donations, and to Pennies for making micro-donations possible. Together, these small gifts are helping turn everyday transactions into access, confidence and opportunity for families facing digital poverty in the places where they live, work and learn.
Learn More About Tech4Families
Original article link: https://digitalpovertyalliance.org/news-updates/micro-donation-week-highlights-how-small-gifts-are-helping-families-get-online/
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