techUK
|Printable version
Microsoft backs new Northern Ireland initiative to tackle gender diversity gap in cyber security
A rapidly expanding cross-sector initiative, aimed at improving gender diversity in one of the country’s fastest growing but least diverse tech sectors, has welcomed the global technology leader Microsoft as its latest high-profile industry partner.
The “Empowering Women to Lead Cyber Security – Northern Ireland” programme has been designed with the goal of developing a sustainable community of emerging female leaders in cyber security and information governance roles across Northern Ireland and is being supported by government and industry bodies including techUK and the Northern Ireland Cyber Security Centre.
The initiative was initially launched last year in Scotland and its success there has led to new regional programmes being introduced across the UK, with the latest of these being the dedicated programme for female cyber security professionals in Northern Ireland, which will run between September and November.
Each of the regional leadership programmes brings together up to twenty cyber security and information management professionals, who are selected from an open application process to take part in a unique, three-month leadership development programme which combines in-person group workshops, dedicated one-to-one coaching, industry-leader guest speakers and culminates in a group project, where the participants present to an audience of industry peers. All places on the programme are free of charge to participants, with the funding provided by a combination of government and industry partners, including Microsoft.
The cohort will meet for the first time in Belfast on the 21st – 22nd of September for the first of their in-person group workshops, where they will take part in two days of intensive individual and group development work, as well as having the opportunity to hear from established senior leaders in the sector, who share their personal leadership journey with the group. These guest speakers are often a highlight of the experience and the Autumn programme begins with a trans-Atlantic focus as Microsoft’s own Kozeta Garrett, Security Business Lead for the Americas, will be joining the group from Washington. Ms Garrett will be sharing some of the key lessons that she has learned over the past twenty years of working on large, complex security programs for clients ranging from financial services and healthcare to local government and defence.
Commenting on why Microsoft had taken the decision to support the initiative, Kieran McCorry, National Technology Officer, Microsoft Ireland said: “Microsoft Ireland is delighted to support the Empowering Women to Lead Cyber Security programme in Northern Ireland. At Microsoft, we’re committed to helping people to achieve more, and for us, this includes empowering the next generation of digital leaders. Cyber security continues to play an increasingly important role in the future of all organisations, and this initiative not only supports gender diversity in a rapidly growing sector, but also supports emerging female business leaders in this space.”
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/microsoft-backs-new-northern-ireland-initiative-to-tackle-gender-diversity-gap-in-cyber-security.html
Latest News from
techUK
Prime Minister to announce new defence spending commitment and refresh of 2021 Integrated Review22/09/2022 09:15:00
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss will announce an update to the 2021 Integrated Review in a speech at the UN General Assembly yesterday.
Building the Smarter State Week 202220/09/2022 11:10:00
This week, 19-23 September, the Central Government Programme is running its Building Smarter State Week in the running its Building the Smarter State Week in the run-up to the eighth edition of our flagship public services conference, Building the Smarter State, which will take place at The Royal Society on Thursday 29 September.
Taking innovation from precarious place to competitive edge | Guest blog from NTT Ltd15/09/2022 11:05:00
Edgy, close to the edge, on the edge of our seat – phrases like this make the edge sound a precarious place to be.
Call for contributions: techUK Innovation in Rail week #RailTechUK15/09/2022 09:05:00
Members are invited contribute to our upcoming Innovation in Rail campaign running from 17-21 October 2022. Over the week, we will spotlight content from our members on our website and across our social media channels.
techUK response to West London Data Centre Power Coverage14/09/2022 12:05:00
techUK response to West London Data Centre Power Coverage
Final details of UK's new telecoms security framework confirmed12/09/2022 12:20:00
The UK Government has listened carefully to the views of techUK members and made changes to its final regulations, forthcoming as part of the Telecoms Security Act. In particular, the implementation timeframes contained in the code of practice have been amended – giving members more time to address the new measures, without compromising security.
Welcome to techUK’s Local Digital Capital Week 202212/09/2022 11:15:00
From 12 September to 16 September, we are highlighting the contributions made by the UK tech sector to improve the local and regional tech scene, playing a vital role in the levelling up agenda through innovation and engagement.
OPSS notice to techUK on enforcement policy for retained Commission regulation (EU) 2019/424 relating to servers and data storage products09/09/2022 11:25:00
In response to industry concerns about supply chain issues preventing server manufacturers being able to transition to higher efficiency rated power supply units (PSUs), BEIS and OPSS agreed to a pragmatic enforcement approach that in effect gives industry an additional 12 months to be compliant to this new requirement.