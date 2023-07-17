Microsoft licence aggregation saves customers £1 million

Learn how local government customers in Scotland achieved an average saving of 4.5% on their Microsoft licences by taking part in our latest aggregation.

The requirement

11 Scottish councils recently took part in a CCS Microsoft aggregation.

The customers required a wide range of Microsoft licences, including:

M365 (E3 and E5)

CIS and SCCM Data Centre

CIS and SCCM Standard

SQL Server

Visual Studio

Visio

Project

Teams

Azure

The solution

Our technology aggregation team helps customers save time and money by combining their requirements and helping them harness the power of bulk buying. They run Microsoft aggregations 4 times a year.

Taking part in an aggregation means many of the usual further competition procurement steps are handled by us, saving participants precious time and resources. We draft all documents, build the specification and run the procurement.

Following the aggregation, the customers that took part will now place call off contracts for the number of licences they want to buy. They will have their own standalone contract and can also discuss any extra services they need with the supplier.

The aggregation was run through lot 3 of the Technology Products and Associated Services agreement. The outcome is underpinned by the Digital Transformation Arrangement 21 (DTA21) with Microsoft.

The results

The 11 customers that took part have saved £1 million. This was an average saving of 4.5%.

Scotland Digital Office is now exploring projects that would help them to centralise Microsoft based services across all 32 councils. This has the potential to multiply these results even further.

Let us help you add power to your procurement

Our next Microsoft aggregation is now open. You have until Friday 15 December 2023 to submit your requirements, with a formal contract award set to take place in February 2024.

Get involved

If this timetable doesn’t work for you, we are also offering aggregations with closing dates of Friday 15 March 2024 and Friday 14 June 2024.

Explore all our upcoming aggregations or visit our web page to find out more about how aggregation works.