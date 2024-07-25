Middlesex University: “T Levels offer a different route into higher education”

Middlesex University is a career-focused university with a welcoming and diverse community at its main campus in Hendon, North London. It has been supporting the delivery of a T Level qualification in Health (Midwifery) in partnership with Barnet Education and Learning Service (BELS) and NCFE provider Saracens High School, to prepare young people for entry into the health workforce.

We sat down with Dr Phil Barter, Deputy Dean for Education in the Faculty of Health, Social Care and Education at Middlesex University, to learn more about how the organisation got involved with T Levels and why they offer a great pathway into higher education.

Q: How has Middlesex University supported the delivery of T Levels?

A: “Staff from the University’s Health, Social Care and Education Faculty worked with Saracens High School and BELS to ensure the school had the required curriculum in place. Led by Jo Killingley, the midwifery teaching team then provided ‘Insight Hours’ for the students which involved four days of nursing and midwifery training at our specialist teaching facilities at the StoneX Stadium West Stand.

"We have also supported the school to find work placements for the students through our links with local NHS institutions.”

Q: Tell us about some of the students who benefited from the partnership.

A: “The cohort consisted of 16 Year 12 pupils, aged 16 and 17, from Saracens High School, which is a longstanding partner school for the University. The school is local to our Hendon campus with a diverse student population; nearly half of pupils are eligible for free school meals which is significantly above the national average (45.5% vs 24%).

“The university is particularly keen to widen educational opportunities for young people in our local community and to support students from disadvantaged backgrounds. For example, we are also providing information and guidance plus university application support to this cohort of students from Saracens High School. This includes personal statement writing workshops and preparation around nursing and midwifery interviews.

“Supporting equality of opportunity is in our DNA at Middlesex University and our partnership with Saracens High School and BELS will be reflected in our new Access and Participation Plan.”

Q: Why did you want to support the T Level qualification and what are the benefits of it?

A: “The University welcomes applications from students with T Level qualifications and we work closely with local schools to widen access and participation in education. We are following up the Insight Hours programme with university application support workshops and we plan to repeat the programme for a further two years at least.

“Our partnership with Saracens High School reflects the University’s ethos of linking with local education providers to offer accessible routes for local students into higher education and employment.

“The T Level curriculum is a detailed curriculum which also involves hands-on work placements in a professional environment. As a university, we feel that students come out of this experience with a high skill level which they will bring onto our nursing and midwifery courses if they choose to study with us, in turn enhancing the cohort on our main degree programmes.

“Finally, by collaborating in this way, the University is supporting the long-term development of the NHS workforce.”

Q: Do you think more universities should support the delivery of T Levels?

A: “T Levels offer a different route into higher education and help to address wider issues such as the need to recruit more staff into the NHS. They also align with the ethos of universities working with schools, colleges and other local providers to offer learning experiences that increase accessibility for students.

“There are also advantages for educational institutions. By collaborating with us, Saracens High School was able to use our exceptional facilities at West Stand to give their students excellent practical learning experience.”

Q: Do you think T Levels offer a good progression route into higher education?

A: “This two-year qualification gives students an excellent level of knowledge combined with practical training and placements in professional environments.

“We are delighted to see prospective students engage in such a practical curriculum and this will ensure they are well prepared for a busy undergraduate programme of study if they decide to join Middlesex University on completion of their T Level.”

Q: What do you think the future holds for T Levels?

A: “It will be interesting to see how this relatively new qualification develops and how many other subjects are included. They play a vital role in offering students a different route into higher education and to achieve their end goal of employment.”

