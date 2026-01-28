Migration can play key role in Scotland's net zero ambitions

Report highlights opportunities to boost green workforce and economy.

The UK’s immigration policy is poorly aligned with Scotland’s net zero goals, with migration rarely considered as part of the skills strategy for the green transition, according to a new report.

The independent Expert Advisory Group on Migration and Population, has outlined a range of proposals for alternative immigration approaches to build a workforce capable of meeting climate targets, supporting the economy and benefiting community sustainability.

Key findings of the report include

proposals for alternative immigration approaches such as a dedicated Green Skills Visa

lowering salary thresholds for climate-critical roles, and

expanding shortage occupation lists to include more green jobs.

The report also highlights that up to 90% of current energy workers have transferable skills, offering significant short-term potential through retraining. However geographic mismatches between declining fossil fuel jobs and emerging green opportunities remain a barrier.

Equalities Minister Kaukab Stewart yesterday said:

"This report provides valuable insights into how we can build a skilled, diverse and inclusive workforce to meet Scotland's ambitious climate goals. However, the evidence remains clear that the UK Government’s approach to immigration, which remains reserved, is not aligned with our net zero objectives. We will review the findings from this report and continue to make the case for an immigration policy that meets Scotland's distinct needs. "We are committed to a just transition that leaves no worker or community behind. That means combining migration with sustained investment in upskilling local workers, ensuring fair pay and conditions, and empowering communities to benefit from the shift to green energy. Linking rural development to renewable energy strategies and equipping education leavers with the rights skills are also important."

Chair of the Expert Advisory Group on Migration and Population Professor Rebecca Kay yesterday said:

“The transition to a green economy cannot be achieved without a strong workforce with the necessary skills to support the energy transition. Meeting ambitious Net Zero targets will require investment, planning, improved intergovernmental co-operation and increased coherence across policy areas. “No single approach will be sufficient to build the skilled and diverse workforce required. Governments must maximise opportunities to attract young people through education, training and apprenticeships as well as promoting and support upskilling and reskilling within local workforces. Immigration should not be treated as a knee-jerk response to shortages but as part of a strategic mitigation approach complementing and supporting the development of a domestic workforce.”

Background

Meeting Scotland's workforce needs for a transition to Net Zero

The Expert Advisory Group on Migration and Population was established to provide independent advice to Scottish Ministers on population and migration issues.