Migration data needed urgently for clarification on settlement, citizenship and integration in UK

The Justice and Home Affairs Committee publishes its report 'Settlement, Citizenship and Integration'.

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Background

Woefully inadequate data on migration, as well as the failure to accurately predict the long-term impacts of migration obfuscates the already complex and controversial topics of settlement, citizenship and integration in the UK.

In the absence of good data, misinformation on migration and settlement flourishes, hampering both people’s ability to understand the situation, and to make informed policy decisions, according to a report published today by the House of Lords Justice and Home Affairs Committee.

To improve data, several recommendations are made, including that the Home Office should restart publishing data on exit checks as a matter of urgency, to clarify the number of migrants who are in the UK and the number of overstayers. Alongside this, better linkage between departments in how they manage and share data will provide clarity, which will be essential in developing effective government policy.

The report

The report highlights that whilst much of the public debate focuses on the levels and types of migration to this country, there is an underlying issue of at least equal significance: the pathway to settlement and citizenship, and the integration of migrants into the general population, which is not always given the attention it deserves.

Given the sensitivities of these issues, there are points within the report that the committee was unable to reach a consensus While the majority of the committee opposed government plans to extend the baseline qualifying time for indefinite leave to remain (ILR) and to apply the change retrospectively, some members argued that they should be accepted in the current circumstances.

However, the report looks at these issues in depth, exploring the arguments both for and against, regretting that the Government has not yet provided an Impact Assessment to justify how the changes would achieve their stated ambitions.

The report argues that whether or not the route to ILR is extended, many other changes are needed.

Key recommendations

Recommendations include:

Migrants holding dependent work visas should be eligible to qualify for ILR at the same time as the main applicant if the household income is sufficiently high that the household makes a significant net positive contribution to the public finances.

The Life in the UK test needs to be reformed to focus on British values and practical aspects of living in the UK, and courses focused on life in the UK should be offered as an alternative.

The Government must increase ESOL provision so that supply meets demand and encourage migrants to utilise language courses.

The Government should reintroduce employment schemes specifically targeting refugees, such as the Refugee Transitions Outcomes Fund (RTOF) and the Refugees Employability Programme (REP). Alongside this, the Government should explore how to improve employment support for migrant women, drawing on best practice from other targeted schemes.

A Triennial Migration Plan, with progress updates annually, similar to the Spending review, should be introduced. The Plan should be co-owned by the Home Office and Cabinet Office, and should reflect the priorities of different Government departments, the devolved nations, and local government, as they relate to migration.

The Committee supports the call to reduce risks of labour exploitation by decoupling visas from sponsors and tie them to sectors. To mitigate the risk to sponsors paying sponsorship fees, those switching companies would be required to pay back sponsorship costs, prorated over the year.

To improve the quality of immigration and asylum decision-making, the Home Office should improve support for immigration caseworkers and increase the proportion employed at higher grades.

The Government must urgently simplify both the immigration rules and immigration legislation, fully implementing the recommendations of the Windrush Lessons Learned Review, including that the Law Commission's remit should be expanded to examine simplifying the Immigration Rules.

Chair's comments

Lord Foster, Chair of the Justice and Home Affairs Committee recently said:

“We are proud that the UK is a place that so many wish to call their home, either as a result of working and studying here, joining family or loved ones, or fleeing the threat of persecution. But we are conscious that there are many in the UK who are alienated and discomfited by the change in their communities. “How Governments, migrants, and the receiving society conduct themselves matters at least as much as how many people migrate to the UK and from where. But this focus on settlement and integration is often lost in discussion around migration. “We need better data on who is, and is not, in the UK, and better data on migrant outcomes, to see the full picture of how migration affects the country and whether people are integrating. Without this picture, misinformation becomes rife. “We need a settlement system that promotes integration, and which shows that integration is a two-way street. The Government needs to ensure migrants have the tools and opportunities they need to become part of British society, including opportunities to work and learn English. Migrants need to take those opportunities. “We also need a government that plans ahead on migration, rather than just reacting to it. We are calling for the Government to develop and publish a migration plan every three years, setting out the principles and priorities guiding the Government’s decisions on migration and settlement. “Settlement, citizenship and integration policy presents complex issues, but they are not impossible. We can and must do better. We look forward to receiving the Government’s response to our conclusions and recommendations in this report.”

Further information