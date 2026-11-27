Think Tanks
|Printable version
Migration data shows we have taken control, says IPPR – risk to UK economy now is of over-correcting
Marley Morris, IPPR associate director for migration, trade and communities, responded to yesterday's quarterly statistics
- Net migration in the year ending June 2026 fell to 77,000, the lowest level since 1997 outside the Covid-19 pandemic. This was primarily down to falls in non-EU work and study immigration, and sustained high levels of emigration.
- The number of work visas issued in the year to September 2026 fell by 16 per cent compared to the previous year. The number of sponsored study visas issued in the same period fell by 23 per cent.
- The number of asylum seekers in hotel accommodation has continued to fall. The number in hotels was around 13,000 at the end of September 2026, compared to around 36,000 at the end of September 2025.
“The sharp fall in numbers reinforce that the UK does now have control over immigration, given the reduction is a result of a series of policy measures taken by governments over the past three years. While it is unlikely numbers will stay this low, the exceptional highs following the pandemic are now firmly behind us.
"But the government must make sure it doesn’t overreach. Its mission to 'reindustralise' the UK requires an immigration system that helps to recruit workers critical to our industrial strategy. We also need a competitive regime for international students that supports our university sector and helps to boost a critical British export.”
Marley Morris is available for interview
CONTACT
Poppy Norris, communications assistant: 07393 364372 p.norris@ippr.org
David Wastell, director of news and communications: 07921 403651 d.wastell@ippr.org
NOTES TO EDITORS
IPPR’s recent article ‘Earned settlement: decision time’ on the government’s earned settlement reforms and the net fiscal impacts of recent migration can be found here: https://www.ippr.org/articles/earned-settlement-decision-time
Latest News from
Think Tanks
Mental health services need major rethink as staff and patients say good care not being achieved, finds IPPR27/11/2026 11:05:00
Workshops with staff and patients in mental health services reveal a gap between what they regard as good care and the care that services currently provide, IPPR reports
Work Foundation - Near record levels of youth economic inactivity underline need for fundamental reset27/11/2026 10:05:00
The Work Foundation at Lancaster University responded to the latest figures on young people not in education, employment or training (November 2026) released by the Office for National Statistics. Ben Harrison, Director of the Work Foundation at Lancaster University commented on the figures:
Work Foundation - Lancaster University research informs landmark Milburn Review on youth employment23/11/2026 09:15:00
Research from the Work Foundation at Lancaster University and Lancaster University Management School has helped inform a major Government review, calling for fundamental changes to tackle the UK's youth employment crisis.
Work Foundation - New report highlights racialised barriers experienced by young people of colour when seeking work16/11/2026 11:25:00
Giving Young People a Chance details qualitative research conducted across 2024 and 2025 in Bradford, Leeds, Brent and Walsall with employers, local stakeholders, and young people.
Demos - The Milburn Review could be a blueprint for transforming how the state works16/11/2026 09:15:00
Ahead of Tuesday’s publication of the final Milburn report into NEETs, Demos Chief Executive Polly Curtis looks at what to expect, and what it will take to succeed.
The King's Fund - National care service must address injustice faced by self-funders13/11/2026 10:15:00
The care system in England forces over 220,000 people to pay all their adult social care costs, making our country a stark outlier among comparable countries in a new report from The King's Fund.
Major new study into labour market challenges to be led by the Institute for Fiscal Studies, University College London, Central European University and NHH Norwegian School of Economics13/11/2026 09:15:00
We are delighted to announce a major new project to better understand the labour market challenges across Europe, funded by a prestigious €12.7 million ‘Synergy’ grant from the European Research Council.
Uber drivers taking unfair pay claims to Dutch court reveal UK’s barriers to big-tech justice, IPPR warns06/11/2026 11:05:00
British Uber drivers represented in a Dutch lawsuit over allegedly unfair pay highlights barriers to collective action in the UK