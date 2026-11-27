Marley Morris, IPPR associate director for migration, trade and communities, responded to yesterday's quarterly statistics

Net migration in the year ending June 2026 fell to 77,000, the lowest level since 1997 outside the Covid-19 pandemic. This was primarily down to falls in non-EU work and study immigration, and sustained high levels of emigration.

The number of work visas issued in the year to September 2026 fell by 16 per cent compared to the previous year. The number of sponsored study visas issued in the same period fell by 23 per cent.

The number of asylum seekers in hotel accommodation has continued to fall. The number in hotels was around 13,000 at the end of September 2026, compared to around 36,000 at the end of September 2025.

“The sharp fall in numbers reinforce that the UK does now have control over immigration, given the reduction is a result of a series of policy measures taken by governments over the past three years. While it is unlikely numbers will stay this low, the exceptional highs following the pandemic are now firmly behind us.

"But the government must make sure it doesn’t overreach. Its mission to 'reindustralise' the UK requires an immigration system that helps to recruit workers critical to our industrial strategy. We also need a competitive regime for international students that supports our university sector and helps to boost a critical British export.”

Marley Morris is available for interview

CONTACT

Poppy Norris, communications assistant: 07393 364372 p.norris@ippr.org

David Wastell, director of news and communications: 07921 403651 d.wastell@ippr.org

NOTES TO EDITORS

IPPR’s recent article ‘Earned settlement: decision time’ on the government’s earned settlement reforms and the net fiscal impacts of recent migration can be found here: https://www.ippr.org/articles/earned-settlement-decision-time