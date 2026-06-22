Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
“Migration is a global challenge requiring global co-operation” says Foreign Secretary, announcing expansion of North Africa programme to support migrants closer to home
The UK is expanding funding for programmes which helps countries across North Africa deal with the impacts of migration from regional conflict.
- programme expanded to help migrants who have fled regional conflicts rebuild their lives much closer to home across North Africa
- £9 million will support people into local jobs in the region and benefit host communities
- while visiting Egypt the Foreign Secretary will meet migrants from Sudan who have been supported by the programme
The UK is expanding funding for programmes which helps countries across North Africa deal with the impacts of migration from regional conflict – helping people into local work, and helping prevent dangerous and illegal onward journeys to the UK.
The flagship North Africa Migration and Development (NAMAD) programme will extend to Libya for the first time, alongside expanding support in Egypt, Algeria, and Tunisia.
The Foreign Secretary has made it a foreign policy priority to tackle migration challenges internationally and to prevent illegal migration to the UK. Prevention work to support migrants and refugees closer to home goes alongside stronger law enforcement against criminal smuggler gangs reducing dangerous journeys and illegal migration.
During a visit to Egypt, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper will meet Sudanese migrants who have escaped the world’s largest humanitarian crisis and have benefited from the UK-backed programme to help them rebuild their lives in the region. Over 12 million people have fled their homes in Sudan since the current war began in 2023, including over a million who have sought refuge in Egypt.
The Foreign Secretary will meet the families at an International Organisation for Migration (IOM) facility supported by NAMAD and announce £9 million of further funding.
Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper recently said:
Migration is a global challenge requiring global co-operation.
Egypt and other North African states host millions of people displaced from conflicts and humanitarian crises in the region, including Sudan, the largest humanitarian catastrophe of the 21st century.
Helping these countries as they deal with the impacts of this displacement, and helping vulnerable people rebuild their lives much closer to home, is the right thing to do. It’s also an important part of preventing dangerous and illegal onward journeys to Europe and the UK.
Since its launch, NAMAD’s work in Egypt has helped over 22,500 people including:
- over 2,500 migrants and vulnerable Egyptians supported with key skills needed to enter the local workforce
- over 15,000 vulnerable migrants received medical support, including through travelling medical teams
- over 13,400 people have received multi-purpose cash assistance and/or non-food items including blankets and hygiene kits
To support Egypt’s longer-term economic development, and its ability to flourish despite these pressures, the Foreign Secretary is also announcing a new programme of support for Egypt’s ambitious economic reform agenda, through an £8.7 million partnership with the World Bank.
The programme will provide advice and analysis to the Government of Egypt to boost inclusive private sector-led growth, making it easier for businesses to invest, trade and expand. This technical assistance given through to 2029 will boost Egypt’s economic resilience.
Media enquiries
Email newsdesk@fcdo.gov.uk
Telephone 020 7008 3100
Email the FCDO Newsdesk (monitored 24 hours a day) in the first instance, and we will respond as soon as possible.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/migration-is-a-global-challenge-requiring-global-cooperation-says-foreign-secretary-announcing-expansion-of-north-africa-programme-to-support-migrants
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
UK pledges further support to address humanitarian crisis in Lebanon, as Development Minister visits with France and Qatar19/06/2026 17:20:00
Development Minister Jenny Chapman visits Lebanon with counterparts from France and Qatar as the UK announces new humanitarian support and calls for stability and protection of civilians.
It is vital that UNSMIL remains at the centre of efforts to support political reconciliation in Libya: UK statement at the UN Security Council19/06/2026 16:20:00
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador Archie Young, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Libya.
Sustainable peace requires women’s full, equal, meaningful, and safe participation: UK statement at the UN Security Council19/06/2026 14:10:00
Statement given recently (17 June 2026) by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the UN Security Council open debate on Women, Peace, and Security.
“Migration is a global challenge requiring global cooperation” says Foreign Secretary, announcing expansion of North Africa programme to support migrants closer to home19/06/2026 13:30:00
The UK is expanding funding for programmes which helps countries across North Africa deal with the impacts of migration from regional conflict.
OSCE remains vital to tell truths and hold each other to account: UK statement to the OSCE18/06/2026 10:25:00
Speaking at the Annual Security Review Conference (ASRC), Director of Defence and International Security, Ben Fender, reconfirms support for Ukraine, condemnation for Russia’s war and looks ahead to the UK simultaneously chairing two key OSCE security forums later this year (17 June 2026).
The UK provided over $190m towards the humanitarian response in Yemen, and we remain committed to working collectively with partners to reach those most in need: UK statement at the UN Security Council17/06/2026 14:10:00
Statement given yesterday by Jennifer MacNaughtan, UK Minister Counsellor, at the Security Council meeting on Yemen.
UK deepens joint migration efforts and marks Pakistan’s role in brokering US-Iran peace deal on two-day Ministerial visit16/06/2026 16:10:00
UK thanks Pakistan for their leadership in brokering the US-Iran peace deal and bolsters joint efforts to tackle illegal immigration into the UK.
UK clamps down on shady networks supplying Putin’s illegal war with new sanctions package16/06/2026 15:05:00
UK announces major new sanctions package choking off Russia’s war effort across multiple fronts.
UN Human Rights Council 62: UK Statement for the Enhanced Interactive Dialogue with the UN Fact-Finding Mission for Sudan16/06/2026 10:25:00
UK Statement for the Enhanced Interactive Dialogue with the UN Fact-Finding Mission for Sudan. Delivered by the UK's Permanent Representative to the WTO and UN, Kumar Iyer (15 June 2026).