“Migration is a global challenge requiring global co-operation” says Foreign Secretary, announcing expansion of North Africa programme to support migrants closer to home

The UK is expanding funding for programmes which helps countries across North Africa deal with the impacts of migration from regional conflict.

programme expanded to help migrants who have fled regional conflicts rebuild their lives much closer to home across North Africa

£9 million will support people into local jobs in the region and benefit host communities

while visiting Egypt the Foreign Secretary will meet migrants from Sudan who have been supported by the programme

The UK is expanding funding for programmes which helps countries across North Africa deal with the impacts of migration from regional conflict – helping people into local work, and helping prevent dangerous and illegal onward journeys to the UK.

The flagship North Africa Migration and Development (NAMAD) programme will extend to Libya for the first time, alongside expanding support in Egypt, Algeria, and Tunisia.

The Foreign Secretary has made it a foreign policy priority to tackle migration challenges internationally and to prevent illegal migration to the UK. Prevention work to support migrants and refugees closer to home goes alongside stronger law enforcement against criminal smuggler gangs reducing dangerous journeys and illegal migration.

During a visit to Egypt, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper will meet Sudanese migrants who have escaped the world’s largest humanitarian crisis and have benefited from the UK-backed programme to help them rebuild their lives in the region. Over 12 million people have fled their homes in Sudan since the current war began in 2023, including over a million who have sought refuge in Egypt.

The Foreign Secretary will meet the families at an International Organisation for Migration (IOM) facility supported by NAMAD and announce £9 million of further funding.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper recently said:

Migration is a global challenge requiring global co-operation. Egypt and other North African states host millions of people displaced from conflicts and humanitarian crises in the region, including Sudan, the largest humanitarian catastrophe of the 21st century. Helping these countries as they deal with the impacts of this displacement, and helping vulnerable people rebuild their lives much closer to home, is the right thing to do. It’s also an important part of preventing dangerous and illegal onward journeys to Europe and the UK.

Since its launch, NAMAD’s work in Egypt has helped over 22,500 people including:

over 2,500 migrants and vulnerable Egyptians supported with key skills needed to enter the local workforce

over 15,000 vulnerable migrants received medical support, including through travelling medical teams

over 13,400 people have received multi-purpose cash assistance and/or non-food items including blankets and hygiene kits

To support Egypt’s longer-term economic development, and its ability to flourish despite these pressures, the Foreign Secretary is also announcing a new programme of support for Egypt’s ambitious economic reform agenda, through an £8.7 million partnership with the World Bank.

The programme will provide advice and analysis to the Government of Egypt to boost inclusive private sector-led growth, making it easier for businesses to invest, trade and expand. This technical assistance given through to 2029 will boost Egypt’s economic resilience.

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