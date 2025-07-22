Scottish Government
|Printable version
Migration Minister comments as UK Government changes to immigration policy come into force
Kaukab Stewart, Minister for Migration, has commented as changes to immigration rules proposed by the UK Government come into force today.
Ms Stewart said:
“The UK Government’s approach to immigration simply isn’t working for Scotland. As these new rules come into force, they will hinder the prosperity of Scotland. We have repeatedly called on them to take a more pragmatic approach to migration—one that recognises our distinct demographic and economic needs.
“Ending the international recruitment of care workers, without sufficient notice or any substantial consultation on its impact, will be devastating for the care sector in Scotland and across the UK.
“These changes will prevent, rather than promote, economic growth. By increasing the salary threshold for skilled worker visas, it will become harder for people to choose to work in Scotland, hurting businesses in turn. The UK Government should listen to the large majority of businesses who support a Scottish visa to allow migrants to make a positive contribution to Scotland’s economy, public services and communities.
“The UK Government must engage seriously with the Scottish Government on our proposals for tailored migration routes, including a Rural Visa Pilot and a Scottish Graduate Visa, or risk further damage to Scotland’s economy and public services.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/migration-minister-comments-as-uk-government-changes-to-immigration-policy-come-into-force/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
First Minister attends final day of Tall Ships festival22/07/2025 15:05:00
Aberdeen bids farewell to 50 vessels after successful four day programme.
The Animals and Wildlife (Penalties, Protections And Powers) (Scotland) Act 2020: Information Sharing Report22/07/2025 10:05:00
This report sets out an assessment of steps taken to date to ensure information sharing between animal health, animal welfare and wildlife enforcement bodies.
Scotland's wellbeing economy21/07/2025 12:05:00
This report describes how the Scottish Government is taking a broader view of what it means to be a successful economy, society and country.
Foster and kinship carers - Scottish Recommended Allowance: implementation review21/07/2025 10:05:00
Findings from independent research that was commissioned by the Scottish Government to collect data on whether the implementation of the Scottish Recommended Allowance (SRA) had achieved (or was starting to achieve) its policy intent.
New medicine to protect higher-risk babies from RSV21/07/2025 09:20:00
Single injection to help prevent the common winter virus.
Age of Criminal Responsibility: learning event report 202509/07/2025 10:05:00
The Age of Criminal Responsibility (Scotland) Act 2019 (‘the Act’) raised the age of criminal responsibility in Scotland from 8 to 12 years which is the highest age of all UK nations.
Detect Cancer Earlier marketing campaign: evaluation report 2024/202508/07/2025 13:05:00
An overview of the Detect Cancer Earlier campaign, which ran in two bursts (August/September 2024 and March 2025), including independent evaluation results.