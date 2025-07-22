Migration Minister comments as UK Government changes to immigration policy come into force

Kaukab Stewart, Minister for Migration, has commented as changes to immigration rules proposed by the UK Government come into force today.

Ms Stewart said:

“The UK Government’s approach to immigration simply isn’t working for Scotland. As these new rules come into force, they will hinder the prosperity of Scotland. We have repeatedly called on them to take a more pragmatic approach to migration—one that recognises our distinct demographic and economic needs.

“Ending the international recruitment of care workers, without sufficient notice or any substantial consultation on its impact, will be devastating for the care sector in Scotland and across the UK.

“These changes will prevent, rather than promote, economic growth. By increasing the salary threshold for skilled worker visas, it will become harder for people to choose to work in Scotland, hurting businesses in turn. The UK Government should listen to the large majority of businesses who support a Scottish visa to allow migrants to make a positive contribution to Scotland’s economy, public services and communities.

“The UK Government must engage seriously with the Scottish Government on our proposals for tailored migration routes, including a Rural Visa Pilot and a Scottish Graduate Visa, or risk further damage to Scotland’s economy and public services.”