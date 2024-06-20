Chatham House
|Printable version
Milei has taken a first step towards reshaping Argentina’s economy. There is a long, bumpy way to go
EXPERT COMMENT
Passing his first reform bill is a major victory for the president, but continuing economic pain may yet erode his remarkable popular support.
Reforming Argentina’s infamously dysfunctional, crisis-prone economy was never going to be easy for President Javier Milei. But on 12 June, the country’s Senate approved a slimmed-down omnibus bill that when eventually signed into law will give Milei broad executive powers and open up Argentina’s closed economy.
Predictably, the streets of Buenos Aires erupted in violent protest, with the powerful labour union Confederación General de Trabajo (CGT) marching to the capitol building and barricading roads.
The Senate narrowly approved the bill 37 votes in favour to 36 against, with the vice president casting the deciding vote. It will now pass to the lower house for final revisions.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2024/06/milei-has-taken-first-step-towards-reshaping-argentinas-economy-there-long-bumpy-way-go
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
UK election manifestos make promises on security and foreign policy – but tough choices await a new government20/06/2024 14:20:00
Procurement, security cooperation and international development policy require urgent attention.
The evidence suggests Putin is not grooming Alexei Dyumin as his successor20/06/2024 12:20:00
Speculation that Dyumin could succeed Putin has been considerable. But there is no reason to suppose Russia’s president will signal his intentions regarding his replacement.
The EU’s continued dependency on Russian gas could jeopardize its foreign policy goals18/06/2024 14:10:00
As the EU seeks to diversify its energy supply, Russian ‘gas-laundering’ could undermine its foreign policy objectives.
The UK’s next government must redefine its confused relationship with China17/06/2024 13:20:00
Whoever wins the UK’s general election, an incoming government needs better terms and conditions for its dealings with Beijing.
What the US wants from the next UK government’s foreign policy14/06/2024 14:20:00
Regardless of whether the next US administration is led by Biden or Trump, two key foreign policy asks will be made of the next UK government.
Advanced economies must urgently address their public debt overhangs14/06/2024 11:20:00
G7 leaders meeting in Italy are unlikely to prioritize discussion of public debt, which now exceeds post-war highs. This would be a mistake.
The next UK government should make conflict resolution the centrepiece of its MENA policy10/06/2024 10:10:10
The UK needs to narrow its policy goals to concentrate its resources on stabilizing the region’s unresolved conflicts.
The war rages on but Ukraine’s recovery cannot wait07/06/2024 14:10:00
While all eyes are on the battlefield, without recovery finance and key domestic reforms, Ukrainian resilience is at risk.
To achieve ‘Developed India’, Modi’s new government will prioritize the manufacturing sector – for better or worse07/06/2024 13:10:00
Respected economists believe New Delhi’s priority should be developing the services sector. But geopolitical competition with China will keep manufacturing at the forefront.