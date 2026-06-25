Environment Agency
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Milford Dam upgrades completed to boost flood protection
The Environment Agency has completed £120,000 of improvements at Milford Dam, a key flood defence on the outskirts of Milford-on-Sea in Hampshire.
Built in 1998, the dam sits on the Danes Stream and acts as a temporary reservoir during periods of heavy rainfall, storing up to 400,000 cubic metres of floodwater. It has protected local homes and businesses from flooding on numerous occasions, with excess water released at Taddiford Gap. Water flow is managed by an automated sluice gate within a pipe culvert at the heart of the structure.
This is the first major upgrade to the site since it was built. Work included replacing the control system, installing a new backup power supply, upgrading monitoring equipment, and improving site access and safety.
A new battery backup system has replaced the previous diesel generator, ensuring the dam continues to operate during power outages while reducing the risk of fuel spills.
Inside Milford Dam's control room which has had several upgrades
Other improvements include new electrical wiring, an upgraded control computer, CCTV security cameras, and LED lighting across the site. Health and safety improvements have also been made, including better parking, safer access to the debris screen, and improved lighting in the control room.
Artur Podsiadły, project manager at the Environment Agency, said:
This was a long-overdue project that ensures the site is fit for the future.
Milford Dam plays a vital role in reducing flood risk to the community, and thanks to these upgrades, it is now better prepared for increasingly variable weather conditions.
John O’Flynn, area manager for the Environment Agency, said:
I am pleased this project has been completed on time and within budget.
Local residents can be reassured that these essential upgrades will improve the reliability of the asset and continue to protect the community from flooding.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/milford-dam-upgrades-completed-to-boost-flood-protection
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