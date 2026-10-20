Ministry of Defence
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Military Engineering Showcase highlights UK defence innovation
Over 60 UK companies joined partners from over 20 nations to showcase military engineering solutions, strengthen collaboration and support UK defence exports.
- The NAD Group brought together a range of SMEs and Primes to showcase UK military engineering capabilities to international partners and UK Defence stakeholders.
- 66 UK defence companies demonstrated solutions across domains from combat engineering to demining and force protection.
- International delegations from more than 20 nations attended to discuss common military engineering challenges and opportunities for collaboration.
- The event supported UK defence exports, strengthened international partnerships and showcased innovation from the UK’s industrial base.
Hosted by National Armaments International (NA-Intl), the Military Engineering Showcase 2026 provided a forum for the UK Ministry of Defence, international partners and industry to share expertise, discuss common requirements and examine innovative technologies across the military engineering sector.
Taking place on 5 and 6 October 2026, the event highlighted the UK’s military engineering capabilities across combat engineering, infrastructure, counter-explosive ordnance, demining, force protection, survivability and deployable infrastructure.
Against a backdrop of increasing global instability and evolving security challenges, military engineering continues to play a vital role in supporting operational effectiveness, force protection, post-conflict recovery, and humanitarian assistance.
The showcase is designed to strengthen collaboration between the British military, overseas partners and the UK’s innovative defence industry, much of which is made up of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). These companies play a critical role in developing and manufacturing specialist capabilities for Defence, while export opportunities help sustain the expertise and resilience of the UK’s industrial base.
Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Teeton MBE RE, Military Advisor Counter-Explosive Ordnance and CBRN, National Armaments – International, yesterday said:
The UK military engineering sector is home to world-leading companies, many of them SMEs, that are passionate about supporting Defence. Through collaboration and export opportunities, we can help sustain the skills, expertise, and innovation needed to meet current and future military engineering requirements.
Events like the Military Engineering demo help us enhance capability, improve interoperability and support a resilient UK industrial base by strengthening partnerships and sharing approaches to common challenges.
The event featured presentations from UK military engineering specialists, networking opportunities with international delegations, capability demonstrations and industry briefings. Delegates had the opportunity to engage directly with the Export Support Team (EST), part of NA-International. Comprised of British Army officers and soldiers, the EST provides specialist military services and advice to UK defence and security companies and were on hand throughout the demonstration to share their expertise on current and emerging military engineering requirements.
The Military Engineering Showcase supported wider efforts to strengthen international partnerships, promote UK defence collaboration and exports, and ensure military engineering capabilities continue to evolve in response to operational demands around the world.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/military-engineering-showcase-highlights-uk-defence-innovation
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