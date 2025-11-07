Military families in Cambridgeshire receive biggest housing upgrade in over half a century

Government’s Defence Housing Strategy will see biggest transformation of military housing in more than 50 years

Military families in Cambridgeshire are set to benefit from the biggest transformation of military housing in more than 50 years, as part of the Government’s Defence Housing Strategy.

Almost half of the homes in Bassingbourn Barracks are set to benefit from the new Defence Housing Strategy, installing new heating systems and solar panels to improve energy efficiency and reduce energy bills for families.

The Minister for Veterans and People visited Bassingbourn Barracks yesterday to see first-hand how homes are being upgraded through this funding, transforming the quality of housing for Serving Personnel and their families.

This is made possible following the government’s landmark Annington Homes deal earlier this year, which brought 36,000 properties back into public ownership, including around 150 homes in Cambridgeshire – allowing savings to be reinvested into fixing forces housing.

Service Personnel at the Barracks also spoke to the Minister about the impact the home upgrades will have on their quality of life and the money they will save on their energy bills.

Minister for Veterans and People, Louise Sandher-Jones MP yesterday said:

Our forces and their families make extraordinary sacrifices, and understanding their lived experiences helps ensure we deliver the homes they truly deserve. Bassingbourn Barracks is a great example of the Defence Housing Strategy in action, helping to transform our heroes and their families’ quality of living and saving them money on their energy bills.

Service Personnel and their families will also benefit from a standalone Defence Housing Service, better managing military homes while keeping them in public hands, putting the voices of forces families at the forefront and delivering new homeownership opportunities for military personnel and veterans.