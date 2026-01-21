Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
|Printable version
Millions in water company fines to power local-led restoration
Water companies who broke environmental rules are now funding the recovery of England’s waterways by local communities and environmental groups.
Water companies who broke environmental rules are now funding the recovery of England’s waterways, as local communities and environmental groups are being put in the driving seat to clean up rivers, lakes and seas.
The government is reinvesting £29 million from water company fines into local projects which clean up our environment – funding over 100 projects which will improve 450km of rivers, restore 650 acres of natural habitats and plant 100,000 new trees.
This includes doubling funding for catchment partnerships – community-led groups that work to improve waterways in their local area – giving them £1.7m per year over the next two years. This is part of the government’s commitment to give communities greater influence over water environment planning and decision-making.
The money will also support the Water and Abandoned Metal Mines Programme and Water Environment Improvement Fund, supporting projects to restore habitats, improve water quality and tackle pollution at source. The additional funding is expected to attract at least a further £11m from private sector investment.
Water Minister Emma Hardy said:
We are taking decisive action to fix our water industry by holding companies to account. We’re making them pay and putting the money back into restoring our rivers, lakes and seas.
We’ve already introduced powers which blocked bonuses for polluting water executives and secured £104 billion to fix crumbling infrastructure.
Now we’re backing local communities, who know their waterways best, by doubling the funding they receive. This is a key part of our Water White Paper which sets out a long-term vision to shift from clearing up pollution to preventing it in the first place.
It comes as the government launches a once-in-a-generation plan to overhaul Britain’s water system through the Water White Paper. Reformed regional planning will be at the heart of the system - empowering the people who know their local environment best to lead the recovery by putting prevention first.
This approach will be underpinned by a new Regional Water Planning Steering Group, bringing councils, water companies, farmers, and developers together to facilitate joined-up local plans to tackle river pollution, water resources and housing growth - protecting communities and delivering better value. The group will launch this year in 2026 to test the reformed approach before rollout from 2027.
These reforms are part of the government’s forward-looking approach, giving clear focus through a new single water regulator that will prioritise stopping problems before they happen.
The additional funding for catchment partnerships will build on the success of previous projects:
-
On the River Petteril in Cumbria, farmers worked with United Utilities, Natural England, Network Rail and the Eden Rivers Trust through the Eden Catchment Partnership to reduce phosphate levels – improving water quality, enhancing biodiversity and reducing flood risk. Funding was provided by United Utilities, Network Rail and government via the Countryside Stewardship scheme, and the results demonstrate how knowledge and information sharing across partner organisations can deliver benefits from multiple angles.
-
The Nene Valley Catchment Partnership’s work to build better communities through nature in urban areas – specifically at Foot Meadow Island, an area of green space within the Northampton Enterprise Zone. The space had been largely abandoned by residents due to its recent characterisation as a space for antisocial behaviour. Encouraging residents to get involved in improvements both for the community and for habitat on the adjacent River Nene is creating a better place to live and instilling a sense of ownership which means people will continue to look after their stretch of the river into the future.
-
Collaborative working between the Environment Agency, National Trust, and farmers to bring nature-based solutions to tackle climate change in the Porlock Vale in Somerset. Through unique river restoration and habitat creation techniques, 10km of river channel were restored and reconnected to the floodplain, helping to reach a 38% reduction in flood peak. Two beaver families were introduced to the river, and they have already developed the sites into complex wet woodland habitats. This project achieved £3 million in match funding following an initial £500k investment.
The Water White Paper marks a once-in-a-generation reform for Britain’s water system, prioritising clean water, fair bills, and long-term investment for infrastructure.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/millionsinwatercompanyfinesto-powerlocal-ledrestoration
Latest News from
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Government unveils biggest overhaul to water in a generation20/01/2026 12:10:00
A new once-in-a-generation plan to overhaul the water system and protect households from disruption has been unveiled today (Tuesday 20 January).
Emma Reynolds raises South East Water concerns with Ofwat15/01/2026 09:05:00
Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds visits Tunbridge Wells following weeks of water supply disruption
Sheep carcase classification rules to deliver fairer prices for farmers13/01/2026 14:20:00
New rules mandating classification and price reporting for sheep carcases come into force, bringing sector in line with beef and pork.
New national forest in the OxCam Corridor moves a step closer13/01/2026 11:20:00
Bids must be able to demonstrate they have the capacity, experience, and knowledge to deliver a new national forest.
New plans to improve welfare for laying hens and lambs12/01/2026 14:20:00
New proposals to end the use of cages for laying hens and minimise pain during lamb castration and tail docking
Secretary of State's address to 2026 Oxford Farming Conference09/01/2026 12:10:00
Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds yesterday delivered a speech at the 2026 Oxford Farming Conference.
Tough new legal duties on water companies to cut pollution08/01/2026 16:15:00
Water companies legally required to produce pollution reduction plans for the first time, using detailed instructions published today
Fish, Trace, Ship – New IUU regulations come into effect with MMO supporting UK seafood industry through the transition08/01/2026 13:10:00
New EU Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing regulations come into force this week, and the UK Fish Export System will require the new information to be provided from this evening (8 January).
Reynolds: Backing farmers with a new era of partnership to boost farm profitability08/01/2026 09:10:00
Environment Secretary announces plans at Oxford Farming Conference focusing more support on smaller farms and those without an existing agreement to drive growth, secure a thriving future for the sector, and deliver high quality, affordable food