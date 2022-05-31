Ministry of Justice
|Printable version
Millions invested to help people facing eviction or repossession
More than £10 million a year of additional funding for housing legal aid.
- New service to provide free legal support for those at risk of losing their home
- Early legal advice will also reduce burden on courts
More people will get access to free expert legal advice to give them the best chance of keeping their home when they fall into difficult financial times, backed by over £10 million of extra funding injected into housing legal aid every year.
Reforms to the former Housing Possession Court Duty Scheme (HPCDS) mean that anyone facing eviction or repossession will now receive free early legal advice on housing before appearing in court, as well as continuing to get advice and representation on the day of their hearing. By helping people facing repossession at the earliest point, it will potentially avoid the need for court proceedings altogether.
Additionally, individuals with a repossession notice can also receive early legal advice on debt and welfare benefit matters, to help with the wider issues they may face. This wrap-around care aims to help individuals and families keep their homes, improve their finances and gain access to support to improve their health and life prospects.
Justice Minister James Cartlidge said:
We don’t want anyone go through the devastating experience of losing their home, which is why we have overhauled the legal aid scheme to ensure anyone that needs it has earlier access to free legal advice.
During such a stressful and uncertain period in people’s lives, our raft of reforms will also provide wider, wrap-around care to support individuals and families on money and welfare issues.
The Ministry of Justice will also be introducing a panel of legal experts to assist and train housing legal aid providers where they need further support in resolving more complex legal issues. This is alongside funding for a pilot solicitor training scheme to increase the number of lawyers providing this vital service.
Co-chair Housing Law Practitioners Association Simon Mullings said:
I welcome the proposals to put in place funded, non-means-tested, early legal advice to those facing possession proceedings.
The revised proposals take into account many of the issues we raised in the consultation period for the Housing Loss Prevention Advice Service (HLPAS).
While I still continue to advocate for ‘crisis navigator’ support at court and elsewhere, I believe that the HLPAS proposals, if implemented in the right way and aligned to further work by government to shore up the viability of housing providers, can be a significant step towards effective early legal advice.
The move follows a two-month consultation into the reform of housing legal aid, part of our wider civil legal aid strategy to improve the breadth and quality of advice available for those who need it.
Notes to Editors
- The support will be via 1:1 legal advice from a housing legal aid provider who holds a contract for the new service.
- The MOJ is bringing forward the legislation to implement the proposals this summer.
- Implementation will be in in spring 2023, once the Legal Aid Agency’s contractual tender process has concluded.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/millions-invested-to-help-people-facing-eviction-or-repossession
Latest News from
Ministry of Justice
Thousands of prisoners trained to become cooks31/05/2022 12:15:00
Number of Clink Kitchens quadruples since September 2021.
Plans to put victims back at the centre of justice system published25/05/2022 16:05:00
Support for victims of crime will be overhauled under reforms published by the government today (25 May 2022).
New building to modernise London’s tribunals25/05/2022 15:05:00
HM Courts & Tribunals Service (HMCTS) has purchased a central London building to develop a new, modern and flexible Tribunal Centre.
Interest rate increases on the Court Funds Office special and basic accounts25/05/2022 12:10:00
Increase of interest rates for Court Funds Office special and basic accounts from 29 April 2022.
Location of first ground-breaking Residential Women’s Centre revealed20/05/2022 16:15:00
Site in Swansea will pioneer new approach to tackling female offending.
£300 million to cut youth crime and make streets safer20/05/2022 11:05:00
Biggest funding package in a generation to tackle youth offending and cut crime.
1,500 new probation officers to protect the public20/05/2022 10:15:00
More than 1,500 new trainee probation officers have been hired this year – hitting the government’s target while helping to cut crime, make streets safer and protect the public.
Review: UCD Conference Day19/05/2022 15:33:00
Blog posted by: Nikola Goger, 18 May 2022 – Categories: UCD Conference Day.