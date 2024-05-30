NHS England
|Printable version
Millions more GP appointments in April than before pandemic
GP teams delivered more than 30 million appointments for patients last month (April 2024), up by almost a quarter on the same period before the pandemic.
NHS data published today shows there were around 30.5 million appointments delivered by GPs and their teams in just one month, compared with 24.5 million in April 2019 – an increase of six million (24.5%).
On average, thanks to the hard work of GPs and their staff, the NHS is now offering more than 1.4 million GP practice appointments every working day.
NHS staff continue to exceed ambitions to provide 50 million more appointments by March 2024 with the figures showing that GPs and their teams have delivered an extra 62.8 million appointments (370.1 million excluding Covid vaccinations) or 69.2 million (376.5 million including Covid vaccinations) over the last year compared to 2018/19.
Almost every (98%) GP practice in England have now upgraded their phone tech thanks to the ambitious blueprint with the move meaning that phone lines can be expanded and won’t ever be engaged.
The remaining practices are agreeing dates within the next month for upgrades to happen with tech suppliers.
Every GP practice must offer face to face appointments as well as telephone and online consultations, with some patients choosing remote appointments where it is clinically appropriate and more convenient for them. Today’s data shows almost two-thirds of appointments took place face-to-face (65.4%) in April.
Dr Amanda Doyle, national director for primary care, NHS England said: “Thanks to GPs and their hardworking teams, millions more appointments are being delivered every month compared to before the pandemic with plans in place to improve access even further.
“Every GP practice is upgrading their telephone systems to make it easier for patients to contact their surgery, while patients can use the NHS app to order repeat prescriptions and view their test results without needing to contact their family doctor.
“We know there is more to do to make it easier for patients to access GP services and that’s why, building on the successes so far of the primary care access recovery plan, we continue to expand pharmacy services and offer patients more choice in how they access care.”
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2024/05/millions-more-gp-appointments-in-april-than-before-pandemic/
Latest News from
NHS England
NHS announces 143 hospitals to roll out ‘Martha’s Rule’ in next step in major patient safety initiative29/05/2024 09:15:00
The NHS recently (27 May 2024) announced the 143 hospital sites that will test and roll out Martha’s Rule in its first year.
NHS & NICE plan to adopt innovative tech quicker28/05/2024 11:15:00
NHS patients in England will benefit from faster access to the most innovative and cutting-edge medical technologies under new plans.
Searches for NHS advice on insect bites and stings surge ahead of bank holiday weekend24/05/2024 16:15:00
The number of people seeking advice on insect bites and stings from the NHS website has surged ahead of the bank holiday weekend.
NICE and NHS England announce plan to enable innovative tech to be adopted quicker23/05/2024 16:22:00
NHS patients in England will benefit from faster access to the most innovative and cutting-edge medical technologies under new plans announced today (23 May)
Publication of the infected blood inquiry final report21/05/2024 09:10:00
Amanda Pritchard Chief Executive of NHS England responds to the publication of the Infected Blood Inquiry Report
NHS plan to cut avoidable admissions to further boost efforts to reduce waiting times16/05/2024 16:10:00
The NHS is set to increase virtual ward use as new analysis shows that 9,000 hospital admissions have been avoided in the South East in the past year thanks to the world-leading initiative.
NHS expands ‘soup and shake’ diets to thousands more patients with type 2 diabetes across England15/05/2024 15:10:00
Over 10,000 more people living with type 2 diabetes and excess weight or obesity in England are to be offered NHS soup and shake diets this year to help them lose weight and significantly improve their health.
350 extra medical school places allocated in NHS training boost14/05/2024 10:12:10
The Government has funded 350 additional medical school places in England for the academic year 2025/26 in latest step to deliver NHS Long Term Workforce Plan.