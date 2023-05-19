Ofcom
Millions more homes benefiting from better broadband
More than 14 million UK households can now take advantage of faster, more reliable internet connections as the rollout of full-fibre technology steams ahead.
Ofcom’s Connected Nations Spring update shows that, as of January 2023, almost half of households (48%) can access full-fibre broadband, which delivers internet using fibre-optic cables. This is an increase of around 5.5 million homes since last year’s Spring update.
Our next update, due later this year, will show that the 50% full fibre landmark has been passed, with our latest analysis indicating that this milestone was hit in March.
Full-fibre connections – along with upgraded cable networks – can deliver download speeds of one gigabit per second or higher. In total, gigabit-capable broadband through a range of technologies is now available to 73% of the UK (nearly 22 million homes), up from 66% the same time last year.
As of January 2023, 48% of UK households can access full-fibre broadband.
Today’s report also shows that the number of premises unable to get ‘decent’ broadband, defined by the Government as offering download speeds of 10 Mbit/s and upload speeds of 1 Mbit/s, stands at 68,000 premises, which has fallen from 99,500 year on year.
For mobile, 5G coverage continues to grow steadily, with 82% of premises in the UK now able to get a 5G signal outdoors – up from around half in the space of a year.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/news-centre/2023/millions-more-homes-benefiting-from-better-broadband
