England’s green spaces are branching out under the new Trees Action Plan published today (Thursday 26 November), which will see millions more trees planted, a second National Forest launched and new woodland so more people can enjoy the great outdoors.

Backed by over £1 billion of investment this parliament, the plan will open up new woodland the size of 5,000 football pitches for the public to explore. It’s part of bold plans to help more people connect with nature close to where they live and work and planting the seeds for change.

To help get more people see the benefits of nature, the plan will, for the first time, bring major landowners together through the National Estate for Nature group. Some of England’s largest landowners are seeing the woods through the trees, as government departments, voluntary organisations, private estates and institutions from the RSPB to the Crown Estate, will be opening up more woodland, so that more people can enjoy it.

This comes as England’s second new national forest will soon be taking root as the government has also today confirmed the proposed 700 square mile stretch which will bring thriving green spaces right to the doorstep of major towns like Bedford and Milton Keynes. It will also help local leaders plant trees in their communities such as at schools and public spaces.

The action plan follows the £53 million Community Trees Fund which is due to open early next year. It will help communities plant up to 500,000 trees outside woodlands close to where they live, helping nature grow in streets, parks and neighbourhoods across the country, including in deprived communities.

Currently, only 26% of adults in the most socially deprived areas currently have a green space close to home, compared with 38% in the least deprived areas. There’s compelling evidence that access to woodlands delivers public health benefits, including reduced healthcare costs, and together these measures are sowing the seeds for a greener future.

And trees are the original weather warriors. They’re one of the most effective defences against the kind of extreme weather Britain experienced this summer. In cities, trees on streets can cool the air by as much as 4°C, while one mature tree can intercept over 15,000 litres of rainwater a year, reducing flood and run-off risks during storms.

Environment Secretary Dame Angela Eagle said:

This Government is committed to bringing nature closer to communities. Whether it’s the three new national forests we are creating across England, breaking a 20-year record for England’s tree-planting rates or our £53 million Community Trees Fund. Under this ambitious new plan we are expanding public access to nature, planting millions of trees, and using them to boost our resilience to climate change.

The Trees Action Plan sets out how the government will work with industry and stakeholders to:

Expand the public forest estate with 3,700 hectares, the equivalent of 5,000 football pitches, of new publicly accessible woodland to be created by March 2030 and managed by Forestry England.

Explore opportunities for expanding access to woodlands through the National Estate for Nature major landowners group.

Deliver green jobs with more than £14 million invested in sector support, including through training and forestry skills grants.

Invest over £20m in funding for trees, forestry and tree health research.

Fix neglected woodlands with a new target to bring more woodlands into management to help nature and ecology recover.

Future-proof woodlands for a changing climate by increasing tree species diversity and strengthening tree health surveillance and biosecurity.

Fund domestic production and seed propagation across a wide range of tree planting stock to deliver this species diversity.

Forest of Marston Vale Trust Forest Director James Russell said:

For over three decades, we’ve been using trees and woodlands to transform 61 square miles between Bedford and Milton Keynes, connecting communities with nature and demonstrating what can be achieved through long-term partnership and ambition. The new national forest provides an exciting opportunity to harness that experience and apply it to an expanded area, stretching from Milton Keynes, through Bedfordshire and into Cambridgeshire. We are proud to be playing a leading role in delivering the second new national forest, and working with our partners, we look forward to helping establish a new national forest that will benefit people, nature and the economy for generations to come.

Over the last two years, the government has brought tree planting rates in England to their highest since 2004, and today’s plan sets a path towards the target of increasing tree canopy cover to at least 16.5% of England’s total land area by 2050. The plan sets out how we will support progress towards our Environmental Improvement Plan target to increase tree canopy and woodland cover by 43,000 hectares (net) by 2030.

National Forest Chief Executive John Everitt said:

Today marks the second of three new national forests, following the launch of the Western Forest in 2025. I can’t wait to see it take shape, demonstrating how trees and woods can be integrated into new development to support nature’s recovery alongside economic growth. These ambitious plans will transform tree and woodland cover across the landscape, with planting in urban areas, on farms and with industry all helping us adapt to a changing climate.

Forestry Commission Chair Baroness Young said:

The Trees Action Plan commits to securing the benefits trees and woodlands bring for access to nature, wildlife, carbon storage, timber production and in sustaining new green jobs. The plan demonstrates Forestry England’s commitment to support wood processing businesses by establishing resilient, species diverse woodlands with timber production as a key objective. I’m pleased to see more attention, and support, being given to protecting and improving our existing woodlands. Climate change, diseases and pests are already reshaping where and how our trees grow. Adapting woodlands now to meet these challenges is an essential task for all owners to plan for so, under their stewardship, woodlands are vibrant, productive habitats able to provide benefits to wildlife and people for decades to come.

Darren Moorcroft, CEO of the Woodland Trust said:

The Woodland Trust has called for an England Tree Action Plan which puts trees and woods at the heart of nature’s recovery and community life in our towns and cities. The plan published today recognises that trees are critical infrastructure in people’s lives, creating liveable towns and cities for the future and helping secure a resilient food supply from farms. We are committed to help deliver key actions in the new plan to improve access, protect and restore our most valuable trees and establish the new woods and trees of the future.

Notes to Editors: