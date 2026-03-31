Millions of families in line for Child Benefit rate increase

Families claiming Child Benefit will see an increase in payments from next week.

More than 6.9 million families claiming Child Benefit will see an increase in payments from next week

Using the HMRC app is quickest and easiest way to claim Child Benefit and manage payments

Thousands of new parents are missing out on payments by delaying their claim

Millions of families claiming Child Benefit will see an increase in their payments from next week, as HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) encourages those yet to claim to use the HMRC app or go online to claim theirs today.

From 6 April, claimants will receive £27.05 per week - or £1,406.60 a year - for the eldest or only child and £17.90 per week - or £930.80 a year - for each additional child, with no limit as to how many children parents can claim for. This is an annual increase of £52 and £33.80 respectively.

Latest figures show that while more than 6.9 million families receive Child Benefit payments, only 72% of families claimed it in their baby’s first year. A Child Benefit claim can only be backdated for up to 3 months from the date your claim is received by HMRC, which means thousands of families are missing out.

HMRC has released a YouTube video explaining how new parents can make a claim.

How to watch this YouTube videoThere's a YouTube video on this page. You can't access it because of your cookie settings.You can change your cookie settings or watch the video on YouTube instead:How do I claim Child Benefit online?

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Chief Customer Officer, said:

Looking after a child can be expensive and especially a newborn baby. It takes a few minutes to claim Child Benefit via the app and doing so as soon as you can after your baby is born will ensure you don’t miss out on vital financial support.

The quickest and easiest way for parents and carers to claim, view and manage Child Benefit payments is by downloading the free and secure HMRC app or by using the digital service. Since the launch of the digital service, more than 1.5 million families have gone online or used the HMRC app to claim their Child Benefit with latest figures showing almost 85% of claims are made this way.

Child Benefit is usually paid every 4 weeks and will automatically be paid into a bank account.

App users can track their Child Benefit payments with a simple swipe. Since April 2025 more than 928,000 parents have used the HMRC app to manage their Child Benefit account, including:

making a new claim

updating a change in circumstances

amending personal or bank details

adding additional children to a claim

viewing or printing Proof of Entitlement to Child Benefit

telling us their children are continuing in full time, non-advanced education or approved training

To make a claim for Child Benefit, parents will need to create an online HMRC account and will need:

child’s birth or adoption certificate

bank details

National Insurance number for themselves and their partner, if they have one

child’s original birth or adoption certificate and passport or travel document, for children born outside the UK.

Anna Sharkey from the Money and Pensions Service, said:

Use MoneyHelper’s free Benefits Calculator if you think you, or someone you know, might be eligible for Child Benefit. The calculator will show you all the benefits you’re eligible for. Other MoneyHelper tools for new parents include the Baby Cost Calculator to help you budget when having a baby, and the Baby Money Timeline which gives you key dates to help you plan your finances. Visit MoneyHelper.org.uk for free and impartial money guidance for everyday money management.

Parents in receipt of Child Benefit payments, or who are making a new claim where either they or their partner have income of more than £60,000 a year, may have to pay the High Income Child Benefit Charge (HICBC).

Parents eligible for the charge can use the HICBC PAYE digital service to pay the charge through their PAYE tax code rather than completing a Self Assessment tax return, if they have no other reason to file a return.

The service is available to parents who are liable for the charge, where their income exceeds the HICBC threshold. Eligible parents can register via the HMRC app or on GOV.UK.

Parents who choose to pay the charge through their Self Assessment can continue to do so.

Families who have previously opted out of Child Benefit payments can opt back in and restart their payments quickly and easily on the HMRC app or online.

A person living in a household subject to the HICBC will still receive National Insurance credits if they claim Child Benefit but choose to opt out of receiving payments.

Further Information

Latest statistics to August 2024 were released in April 2025.

Because of the bank holiday, scheduled payments for 6 April will be paid on 2 April. More information can be found on GOV.UK

Information on Child Benefit.

Child Benefit claimants receive National Insurance (NI) credits which count towards their future eligibility for the State Pension. This can help people who are not in paid employment and not receiving NI credits through their employer or other routes, such as Universal Credit.

Claiming Child Benefit also makes sure the child automatically gets their National Insurance number when they turn 16.

The Child Benefit award notice can be used to prove you qualify for Child Benefit and can be downloaded and printed from the HMRC app or from GOV.UK. Parents and carers may need proof of entitlement to access other benefits and services.

The High Income Child Benefit Charge threshold increased to £60,000 on 6 April 2024. The threshold was £50,000 prior to this.