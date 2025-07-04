Millions of leaseholders backed with strengthened rights

Leaseholders to be better protected and more able to challenge excessive service charges to address cost of living concerns.

Millions of leaseholders will receive stronger rights, powers and protections to better challenge extortionate service charges thanks to major reforms to the feudal leasehold system.

Leaseholders are required to pay a service charge to cover the upkeep of shared areas in their building, however in too many cases they are left facing very unclear and unaffordable fees.

By switching on measures in the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Act 2024, almost five million leaseholders in England and Wales will receive the transparency they need to hold their landlords to account and easily challenge these costs.

Leaseholders will receive standardised service charge documentation, which will spell out clear and detailed information about how their service charges are calculated and spent.

This will make it easier for them to challenge unreasonable bills and potentially save money where expenses are unjustified, with further reforms to stop them having to automatically pay for landlords’ litigation costs even where they have won their case.

Housing and Planning Minister, Matthew Pennycook said:

“The cost of living remains a pressing concern for leaseholders and many are struggling financially as a result of high and rising service charges, and other opaque and excessive leasehold costs. “This bold package of reforms will arm leaseholders with greater rights and protections and empower them to challenge poor practice and unreasonable charges and fees – driving up leaseholder living standards as we work to bring the feudal leasehold system to an end as part of our Plan for Change.”

Demands for service charges are currently only required by law to include a limited amount of details, which can leave leaseholders in the dark over what services or works make up their bill.

This can leave leaseholders at risk of being overcharged for poor quality work, or out of pocket for work that has not been carried out in some of the worst cases, on top of existing cost of living pressures.

The government is today (Friday) pushing ahead to implement these reforms and is consulting over the best way forward to ensure they are robust, workable and protect leaseholders effectively.

Queries about service charges accounted for one in three of all enquiries to the Leasehold Advisory Service (LEASE) last year, showing the need for the government to act and drive-up transparency.

Further reforms – in addition to measures in the Act – will see the Section 20 ‘major works’ process improved to ensure leaseholders are not hit by one-off, unexpected and very large bills with little or no notice as is the case currently. LEASE will shortly be publishing an insight report into the challenges currently experienced by leaseholders going through this process.

Other measures will give leaseholders the power to demand a switch or veto a landlord’s choice of managing agent and introduce mandatory qualifications for the role to stamp out bad practice in line with Lord Best’s 2019 recommendations. This reform will ensure all managing agents have the knowledge and skills they need to do their jobs effectively, and put an end to leaseholders and residential freeholders suffering abuse and poor service.

These reforms will help drive up living standards in our Plan for Change and complement work to bring the feudal leasehold system to an end and make commonhold the default for new flats, ahead of publication of a draft Leasehold and Commonhold Reform Bill later this year.

Key points being consulted on:

Better service charge transparency, including new standardised service charge demand forms, annual reports, service charge accounts and administration charges

Improving buildings insurance transparency, including what information should be provided to leaseholders, so they have assurance they are getting fair value and are better able to challenge any unreasonable insurance charges

Rebalancing the litigation costs regime and removing barriers for leaseholders to challenge their landlord

Reforming the section 20 ‘major works’ procedure that leaseholders must go through when they face large bills for such works

Considering the case for greater protections for leaseholders paying fixed service charges, protections for client money, or improvements to the process for appointing a manager in cases of serious management failure

Opportunities to encourage the provision of information and services digitally to be more accessible and reduce costs, but also ensuring safeguards so that all leaseholders receive the information they need

Introducing mandatory qualifications for managing agents to ensure that all agents have the knowledge and skills they need to provide a good service for leaseholders.

