Ofcom
|Printable version
Millions of low-income families missing out on £144 annual broadband saving
Millions of families under pressure from the rising cost of living could each save £144 on their annual broadband bills, Ofcom has found.
- 4.2 million households could halve broadband bills by taking up special discounted packages
- But low awareness of lower-priced ‘social tariffs’: only 55,000 signed up
- Ofcom calls on all broadband providers to help customers on benefits
Special discounted broadband packages – sometimes known as ‘social tariffs’ – are available to an estimated 4.2 million households in receipt of Universal Credit.
But only 55,000 homes have taken advantage of these discounted rates so far – just 1.2% of those eligible. That means that millions of benefits recipients are missing out on an average annual broadband saving of £144 each.
Currently six broadband providers – BT, Community Fibre, G.Network, Hyperoptic, KCOM and Virgin Media O2 – offer at least one of these specially discounted deals. These packages are priced at between £10-£20 a month for broadband speeds ranging from 10Mbit/s to 67Mbit/s.
Ofcom is today calling on all other broadband firms to support struggling households by introducing their own social tariffs. We also want to see all companies promote these deals more widely, and make sure it’s swift and simple for customers to sign up.
Financial relief
Around 1.1 million households (5%) are struggling to afford their home broadband service, Ofcom’s report on affordability finds today. That rises to around one in 10 among the lowest-income households. Affordability problems are likely to worsen in 2022 due to retail price increases and the wider squeeze on household finances, putting further pressure on those who can least afford it.
But switching onto a social tariff could provide some financial relief for eligible households. For example, a standard commercial broadband package costs an unemployed person claiming Universal Credit an average of £27 per month – or 8.3% of their monthly disposable income. A £15 social tariff would almost halve their broadband costs and use up 4.6% of disposable income.
But customers left in the dark
Despite the savings to be made, Ofcom’s research shows that the vast majority of benefits recipients (84%) are unaware of social tariffs, and take-up is extremely low.
We have seen limited evidence of providers actively promoting their social tariffs to eligible customers. These deals don’t generally feature in broadband advertising or price comparison website searches.
Providers must step up to support struggling households
To address this problem and ensure that customers on lower incomes can benefit from reliable broadband at a more affordable cost, Ofcom is urging providers to:
- Offer a social tariff. While many are doing so, companies which still do not include EE, Plusnet, Shell, Sky, TalkTalk and Vodafone.
- Promote discounted deals. Any communications with customers about price rises should also include details of available social tariffs. Providers should also consider partnering with local authorities and consumer advice agencies to spread the word.
- Make the information clear. Details on social tariffs should appear prominently on websites and include clear information about who is eligible.
- Make it easy to sign up. Broadband companies should review their application processes to make sure they are easy to follow. Customers must not be put off applying for a social tariff by making it hard to prove they’re eligible.
Lindsey Fussell, Ofcom's Network and Communications Group Director
People rely on their broadband for staying in touch, working and learning from home. But for those who are really struggling with rising bills, every penny counts.
Special discounts can make all the difference, and too many broadband firms are failing either to promote their social tariff or to offer one at all. We expect companies to step up support for those on low incomes, and we’ll be watching their response.
Notes to editors
Social tariffs offered by communications providers
|
Product
|
Price
|
Speed
|
Eligibility
|
£15 a month
|
Around 36 Mbit/s
|
Various benefits (in and out of work)
|
£20 a month
|
Around 67 Mbit/s
|
Various benefits (in and out of work)
|
£10 a month
|
10 Mbit/s
|
Various benefits (in and out of work)
|
£15 a month
|
50 Mbit/s
|
Various benefits (in and out of work)
|
£15 a month
|
50 Mbit/s
|
Various benefits (in and out of work)
|
£19.99 a month
|
30 Mbit/s
|
Various benefits (in and out of work)
|
£15 a month
|
15 Mbit/s
|
Universal Credit
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/news-centre/2022/millions-of-low-income-families-missing-annual-broadband-saving
Latest News from
Ofcom
Tips for cutting your phone, broadband and pay-TV costs15/02/2022 14:05:00
Lots of people are concerned about rising living costs and are looking at ways they might be able to save money on the services they use every day. This includes phone, broadband and pay-TV services.
Ofcom sets out initial views on the future of mobile markets and spectrum10/02/2022 10:15:00
Ofcom has set out our initial thinking on how mobile markets might develop and how networks might need to evolve to meet future demand. We have also set out how we might adapt our approach in this area.
Latest telecoms and pay-TV complaints revealed09/02/2022 09:20:00
Ofcom has published the latest league tables on the complaints we receive about the UK’s major home phone, broadband, mobile and pay-TV firms.
LGBT+ History Month: 16 watershed moments on British TV and radio04/02/2022 13:15:00
This year’s LGBT+ History Month theme is Politics in Art : ‘The Arc is Long’, a slogan adapted from Martin Luther King Jr.’s quote, ‘The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice’.
BBC Three returns as a TV channel today02/02/2022 10:25:00
BBC Three yesterday returned to TV screens for the first time in six years, after Ofcom approved its relaunch as a broadcast television channel.
Ofcom to investigate Channel 4 over subtitle problems28/01/2022 13:15:00
Ofcom is to investigate Channel 4, following an extended outage last year of its subtitling, signing and audio description services.
The big tech developments to watch out for in 202226/01/2022 14:25:00
We’ve all lived through an unpredictable couple of years, but in the fast-moving and ever-changing technology world, it’s important to look ahead and consider what we think might be the major developments coming down the line over the next 12 months.
Ofcom invites applications for third round of small-scale DAB multiplex licences26/01/2022 09:10:00
Applications have opened for the third round of small-scale DAB radio multiplex licences for 25 areas across England, Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland.