Millions of missing voters urged to register before deadline

With only one week left to register to vote for the local elections in England and Wales, the Electoral Commission is reminding voters that they must be registered to ensure their voice is heard on 2 May.

The deadline to register is midnight on Tuesday 16 April.

Around 44 million people are estimated to be eligible to vote at this year’s May elections in England and Wales. Yet as many as seven million people are either incorrectly registered or missing from the register entirely.

This is more than the combined adult population of Scotland and Wales, and would be equivalent in number to more than 100 UK Parliament constituencies.

Craig Westwood, Director of Communications said:

“Only people registered to vote can have their say at the May elections on issues important to their local areas. It only takes five minutes. “It’s also crucial that voters remember to bring their photo ID to polling stations. Anyone that does not have an accepted form can apply for a free voter ID until 24 April.”

It takes just five minutes to register to vote online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote. A person can register if they are aged 18 or over on polling day, a British citizen resident in the UK, or an Irish, EU or qualifying Commonwealth citizen resident in the UK.

Anyone previously on the register who has recently moved home or whose details have changed will need to register to vote again.

The Commission has spokespeople available to discuss voter registration and the new voter ID requirement.

For more information contact the Electoral Commission press office on 020 7271 0704, out of office hours 07789 920 414 or press@electoralcommission.org.uk (Opens in new window).

Notes to Editors