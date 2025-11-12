Millions of pensioners to receive Winter Fuel Payments from today

Nine million pensioners are to benefit from vital support for energy costs during the colder months as Winter Fuel Payments start hitting bank accounts from today.

Nine million pensioners will benefit from Winter Fuel Payments from today

Payments will be made automatically from now until the end of December

DWP warns of surge in Winter Fuel Payment scams

Pensioners across England and Wales will receive between £100 and £300, with payments being made automatically throughout November and December. The amount pensioners are paid will be dependent on whether they live as a couple, if they are entitled to other benefits and whether or not they live in a care home.

It comes as the Department warns of a 150 percent surge in Winter Fuel Payment scam activity. These scams see fraudsters pose as Government officials or payment providers in an attempt to trick people into sharing their personal information.

As payments begin, pensioners are being urged to continue to look out for these scam messages and remember that they will never be asked to provide bank details to receive the payment. Anyone who receives a text message inviting them to apply for a payment should not engage with it, including clicking on links, and instead forward it to 7726.

Minister for Pensions Torsten Bell said:

From today, nine million pensioners across England and Wales will benefit from the Winter Fuel Payment hitting their bank account. Payments are being made automatically throughout November and December, so don’t worry if yours hasn’t arrived yet. But do remember to stay alert to scam texts, the Government will never ask you to share personal information or click on links to claim your payment.

The vast majority of pensioners should see this payment in their bank account by mid-December. If any pensioner has questions on whether they are eligible or has not received a payment by 28 January 2026, they are encouraged to contact the Winter Fuel Payment Centre on 0800 731 0160.

We’re committed to supporting pensioners with the cost of living, ensuring they can retire with the dignity and financial security they deserve. The payments sit alongside the Government’s commitment to the Triple Lock, which means millions of pensioners are set to see their State Pension rise by up to £1,900 over the course of this Parliament.

Pensioners on low incomes can also apply for further support this winter through Pension Credit – worth around £4,300 on average a year – while those with care needs can apply for Attendance Allowance, worth up to £5,740 a year in some cases, and we will continue to urge anyone who thinks they are eligible to apply.

