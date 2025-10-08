Millions of people to benefit from £20 million to keep local museums open and thriving

Birmingham Museums Trust, Barnsley Museums and Discover Bucks Museum are among 75 museum organisations set to receive grants to help keep cherished civic museums open and engaging

The Museum Renewal Fund delivers on the government’s Plan for Change commitment to ensure communities can access culture locally

Millions of people across England will be able to continue to celebrate their local heritage thanks to the government’s £20 million Museum Renewal Fund.

The funding will be shared between 75 civic museums, including Birmingham Museums Trust, Barnsley Museums and Discover Bucks Museum. It will improve public access to collections, protect community and educational programmes, and help to ensure treasured local and regional museums are fit for the future.

The fund strengthens our nationwide network of museums, ensuring that local communities have access to culture for generations to come whilst being able to take pride in how their towns and villages have played a role in our national story. It will protect opening hours and job opportunities for millions of visitors and local communities, whilst strengthening museums’ ability to attract tourists and employers to regions across the country.

The Museum Renewal Fund is part of the £270 million Arts Everywhere Fund, announced by the Culture Secretary in February 2025 as part of the government’s Plan for Change to support economic growth and increase opportunities nationwide.

Museums Minister, Baroness Twycross said:

Museums offer a place where people from all backgrounds can learn, be inspired and delve into our rich history, helping to understand the stories that led us to where we are today.

The Museum Renewal Fund is contributing to the delivery of our Plan for Change. It ensures much-loved civic museums can remain open and continue to provide opportunities for future generations to learn about our shared heritage and how their local community has played its part in our national story.

Yesterday, the Museums Minister Baroness Twycross visited The Culture Trust, Luton to see first-hand the impact £530,528 in funding will have on museum services in Luton. She met with local representatives to discuss how the investment will keep Luton’s museums open and create content for and with communities. The funding will enable the Trust to expand its outreach efforts, and improve public access to collections, benefiting Luton’s diverse communities, learners, and volunteers through maintaining staffing levels and continued education and community initiatives.

Other examples of funded projects include:

Birmingham Museums Trust will receive more than £994,742 to deliver family-friendly and community-centered exhibitions, including its summer family show ‘Giants’, and its pop-up tribute to local hero Ozzy Osbourne. Funding will improve access to significant collections during museum renovation, including four Arts Council England Designated Collections, the Staffordshire Hoard, and one of the world’s greatest collections of Pre-Raphaelite paintings.

Barnsley Museums will receive £266,273 to support opening hours, public programming and employment across its five free-to-visit sites, including Experience Barnsley and the Grade II* listed Cannon Hall. Funding will protect the museum’s community-focused exhibitions, award-winning Learning programmes, and its Museums and Schools scheme, which leads South Yorkshire efforts to get more children visiting museums for the first time. It will also support commercial enhancements and masterplanning reviews to bolster long-term financial resilience.

Discover Bucks Museum will receive £314, 000 to secure the museum’s future and continue telling Buckinghamshire’s local heritage story and displaying its stunning archaeological finds. The funding will improve audience reach and engagement, building on strong community connections including the dedicated Community Advisory Group and Bucks Black History Museum Group. It will also improve signage and user experience alongside progressing options for redeveloping the children’s gallery.

Sir Nicholas Serota, Chair, Arts Council England said:

Travelling through cities, towns, and villages across the UK, I have seen that museums and art galleries are often a proud focal point in communities, telling important stories about history, people and place. This funding will provide a crucial lifeline for local museums in stabilising their financial situation and building towards a sustainable future.”

Notes to editors:

Full list of recipients receiving a share of the fund:

London:

Headstone Manor & Museum - £419,420

Fulham Palace - £571,033

Gunnersbury Park Museum - £147,309

Richmond Arts Service - £117,354

Brent Museum and Archives - £121,851

Haringey Council - £60,400

West Midlands:

Culture Coventry - £384,390

Museum of Royal Worcester CIO - £228,343

Birmingham Museums Trust - £994,742

Shropshire Council - £226,238

Ford Green Hall Museum - £34,369

Tamworth Borough Council - £139,120

Warwickshire County Council - £37,690

Museums Worcestershire

Worcester City Art Gallery and Museum - £239,922

East Midlands:

Derby Museums - £799,700

Derbyshire County Council Museums Service - £72,000

Sharpe’s Pottery Heritage and Arts Trust - £42,019

The Village Church Farm Museum - £14,085

North East:

Sunderland City Council - £102,280

The Bowes Museum - £436,181

Jarrow Hall - £38,669

Middlesbrough Council Cultural Services - £239,551

Tyne & Wear Archives & Museums - £438,300

North West:

People’s History Museum - £652,157

Tullie House Museum and Art Gallery - £598,775

The World of Glass - £286,000

Keswick Museum & Art Gallery Management Ltd - £217,103

Manchester City Galleries - £74,184

Bury Art Museum & Sculpture Centre - £67,600

Lancaster City Museums - £40,500

The Norton Priory Museum Trust - £52,000

Lakeland Arts - £295,713

South East:

Vale and Downland Museum - £53,190

Windsor and Royal Borough Museum - £65,895

Museum of Oxford, Oxford City Council - £227,952

Chatham Historic Dockyard Trust - £533,084

Bucks County Museum - £314, 000

Wycombe Museum - £104,318

Royal Pavilion & Museums Trust - £881,848

The Banbury Museum Trust - £131,957

Bexhill Museum £43,118

Maidstone Museums - £75,000

South West:

Exeter City Council - £114,202

Wiltshire Museum - £11,077

Bristol Museums - £495,320

Weymouth Museum Trust - £43,725

The Box (Plymouth City Council) - £184,215

South West Heritage Trust - £503,131

Bridport Museum Trust - £29,218

Dean Heritage Centre - £58,285

Trowbridge Town Council - £25,000

BCP Council (Poole Museums) - £376,500

Museum of Gloucester - £360,378

Burton Art Gallery and Museum - £161,570

King John’s House and Tudor Cottage Trust Ltd - £106,000

Hampshire Cultural Trust - £1,177,430

East of England:

The Culture Trust, Luton - £530,528

Norfolk Museums Service - £360,000

Chelmsford City Council - £236,297

Ware Museum CIO - £58,337

Southend Museum Service - £39,794

The Cromwell Museum - £240,300

Peterborough City Council - £168,000

Colchester Borough Council - £126,200

The Food Museum Ltd - £351,112

St Albans Museums - £85,000

Yorkshire and the Humber: