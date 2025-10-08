Department for Culture, Media and Sport
Millions of people to benefit from £20 million to keep local museums open and thriving
£20 million investment in civic museums to protect opening hours and jobs, as part of the government’s ongoing commitment to ensure museums can continue to tell our national story at a local level
- Birmingham Museums Trust, Barnsley Museums and Discover Bucks Museum are among 75 museum organisations set to receive grants to help keep cherished civic museums open and engaging
- The Museum Renewal Fund delivers on the government’s Plan for Change commitment to ensure communities can access culture locally
Millions of people across England will be able to continue to celebrate their local heritage thanks to the government’s £20 million Museum Renewal Fund.
The funding will be shared between 75 civic museums, including Birmingham Museums Trust, Barnsley Museums and Discover Bucks Museum. It will improve public access to collections, protect community and educational programmes, and help to ensure treasured local and regional museums are fit for the future.
The fund strengthens our nationwide network of museums, ensuring that local communities have access to culture for generations to come whilst being able to take pride in how their towns and villages have played a role in our national story. It will protect opening hours and job opportunities for millions of visitors and local communities, whilst strengthening museums’ ability to attract tourists and employers to regions across the country.
The Museum Renewal Fund is part of the £270 million Arts Everywhere Fund, announced by the Culture Secretary in February 2025 as part of the government’s Plan for Change to support economic growth and increase opportunities nationwide.
Museums Minister, Baroness Twycross said:
Museums offer a place where people from all backgrounds can learn, be inspired and delve into our rich history, helping to understand the stories that led us to where we are today.
The Museum Renewal Fund is contributing to the delivery of our Plan for Change. It ensures much-loved civic museums can remain open and continue to provide opportunities for future generations to learn about our shared heritage and how their local community has played its part in our national story.
Yesterday, the Museums Minister Baroness Twycross visited The Culture Trust, Luton to see first-hand the impact £530,528 in funding will have on museum services in Luton. She met with local representatives to discuss how the investment will keep Luton’s museums open and create content for and with communities. The funding will enable the Trust to expand its outreach efforts, and improve public access to collections, benefiting Luton’s diverse communities, learners, and volunteers through maintaining staffing levels and continued education and community initiatives.
Other examples of funded projects include:
-
Birmingham Museums Trust will receive more than £994,742 to deliver family-friendly and community-centered exhibitions, including its summer family show ‘Giants’, and its pop-up tribute to local hero Ozzy Osbourne. Funding will improve access to significant collections during museum renovation, including four Arts Council England Designated Collections, the Staffordshire Hoard, and one of the world’s greatest collections of Pre-Raphaelite paintings.
-
Barnsley Museums will receive £266,273 to support opening hours, public programming and employment across its five free-to-visit sites, including Experience Barnsley and the Grade II* listed Cannon Hall. Funding will protect the museum’s community-focused exhibitions, award-winning Learning programmes, and its Museums and Schools scheme, which leads South Yorkshire efforts to get more children visiting museums for the first time. It will also support commercial enhancements and masterplanning reviews to bolster long-term financial resilience.
-
Discover Bucks Museum will receive £314, 000 to secure the museum’s future and continue telling Buckinghamshire’s local heritage story and displaying its stunning archaeological finds. The funding will improve audience reach and engagement, building on strong community connections including the dedicated Community Advisory Group and Bucks Black History Museum Group. It will also improve signage and user experience alongside progressing options for redeveloping the children’s gallery.
Sir Nicholas Serota, Chair, Arts Council England said:
Travelling through cities, towns, and villages across the UK, I have seen that museums and art galleries are often a proud focal point in communities, telling important stories about history, people and place. This funding will provide a crucial lifeline for local museums in stabilising their financial situation and building towards a sustainable future.”
Notes to editors:
Full list of recipients receiving a share of the fund:
London:
- Headstone Manor & Museum - £419,420
- Fulham Palace - £571,033
- Gunnersbury Park Museum - £147,309
- Richmond Arts Service - £117,354
- Brent Museum and Archives - £121,851
- Haringey Council - £60,400
West Midlands:
- Culture Coventry - £384,390
- Museum of Royal Worcester CIO - £228,343
- Birmingham Museums Trust - £994,742
- Shropshire Council - £226,238
- Ford Green Hall Museum - £34,369
- Tamworth Borough Council - £139,120
- Warwickshire County Council - £37,690
- Museums Worcestershire
- Worcester City Art Gallery and Museum - £239,922
East Midlands:
- Derby Museums - £799,700
- Derbyshire County Council Museums Service - £72,000
- Sharpe’s Pottery Heritage and Arts Trust - £42,019
- The Village Church Farm Museum - £14,085
North East:
- Sunderland City Council - £102,280
- The Bowes Museum - £436,181
- Jarrow Hall - £38,669
- Middlesbrough Council Cultural Services - £239,551
- Tyne & Wear Archives & Museums - £438,300
North West:
- People’s History Museum - £652,157
- Tullie House Museum and Art Gallery - £598,775
- The World of Glass - £286,000
- Keswick Museum & Art Gallery Management Ltd - £217,103
- Manchester City Galleries - £74,184
- Bury Art Museum & Sculpture Centre - £67,600
- Lancaster City Museums - £40,500
- The Norton Priory Museum Trust - £52,000
- Lakeland Arts - £295,713
South East:
- Vale and Downland Museum - £53,190
- Windsor and Royal Borough Museum - £65,895
- Museum of Oxford, Oxford City Council - £227,952
- Chatham Historic Dockyard Trust - £533,084
- Bucks County Museum - £314, 000
- Wycombe Museum - £104,318
- Royal Pavilion & Museums Trust - £881,848
- The Banbury Museum Trust - £131,957
- Bexhill Museum £43,118
- Maidstone Museums - £75,000
South West:
- Exeter City Council - £114,202
- Wiltshire Museum - £11,077
- Bristol Museums - £495,320
- Weymouth Museum Trust - £43,725
- The Box (Plymouth City Council) - £184,215
- South West Heritage Trust - £503,131
- Bridport Museum Trust - £29,218
- Dean Heritage Centre - £58,285
- Trowbridge Town Council - £25,000
- BCP Council (Poole Museums) - £376,500
- Museum of Gloucester - £360,378
- Burton Art Gallery and Museum - £161,570
- King John’s House and Tudor Cottage Trust Ltd - £106,000
- Hampshire Cultural Trust - £1,177,430
East of England:
- The Culture Trust, Luton - £530,528
- Norfolk Museums Service - £360,000
- Chelmsford City Council - £236,297
- Ware Museum CIO - £58,337
- Southend Museum Service - £39,794
- The Cromwell Museum - £240,300
- Peterborough City Council - £168,000
- Colchester Borough Council - £126,200
- The Food Museum Ltd - £351,112
- St Albans Museums - £85,000
Yorkshire and the Humber:
- Hull Culture and Leisure - £272,095
- Sheffield Museums Trust - £708,064
- Bradford Museums and Galleries - £125,000
- Wakefield Museums & Pontefract Castle - £82,807
- York Museums Trust - £1,000,000
- Leeds Museums and Galleries - £952,000
- Ilkley Manor House Trust - £16,782
- Barnsley Museum - £266,273
- Doncaster Heritage Services - £116,000
