NHS England
|Printable version
Millions receive help from NHS high street pharmacies
More than 5 million patients have received help from high street pharmacies for minor illnesses, as the NHS brings care closer to people’s homes.
Around 2.4 million people received help without booking an appointment at their local pharmacy for seven common conditions including sore throat, earache or shingles.
Pharmacies delivered the most consultations for acute sore throats (835,679) followed by uncomplicated urinary tract infections (UTIs) (665,409).
High street pharmacists have also delivered 1.5 million consultations for minor illness referrals and 1.4 million consultations for urgent medicine supplies.
The move means people do not have to contact their GP to receive help, freeing up appointments for those who need them most.
It is part of a series of initiatives to offer people more choice in care close to home, ahead of the 10 Year Health Plan.
Pharmacies will also begin offering women the ‘morning-after pill’ free of charge at pharmacies for the first time ever later this year.
Dr Amanda Doyle, National Director for Primary Care and Community Services, said: “The NHS is determined to help make people’s lives easier and that’s why we want to encourage pharmacy use.
“When people are unwell they want quick and easy care and that’s why being able to pop into your pharmacy on a high street on your way home from work or while you pick up some essentials at the shops is so important.”
In March, the Department of Health and Social Care confirmed it had agreed funding with Community Pharmacy England worth an extra £617 million over 2 years following a 6-week consultation with the organisation.
A recent Ipsos Mori study showed that the public identify pharmacies as the organisation they would be most likely to go to if they needed information or advice about a minor health condition (58%), but one in five (20%) say they do not normally contact or visit a community pharmacy.
David Webb, Chief Pharmaceutical Officer for England, said: “I’d like to thank pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and all the staff who are employed in pharmacies for their hard work in providing high quality clinical advice and care to more than 5 million people.
“Pharmacy is a critical element as the shifts NHS care from hospitals to the community, treatment to prevention, and analogue to digital.
“The 78,000 registered pharmacists and pharmacy technicians in England are skilled professionals who operate in the heart of the NHS and their communities and are highly trusted by the public.
“The recent additional investment underscored the importance of community pharmacy as an integral part of the NHS team, providing clinical care, optimising the use of medicines and supporting people in their neighbourhoods to prevent ill health.”
Minister of State for Care Stephen Kinnock said: “After years of neglect, we inherited a pharmacy sector on the brink of collapse – and delivered the first real funding increase since 2014, investing £617 million over two years.
“The success stories shared by patients like Deborah demonstrate how this service is making a real difference. It is providing timely care without the need for GP appointments: a true Neighbourhood Health Service.
“I want to thank all pharmacy staff for their dedication in making this possible. As we deliver our Plan for Change to rebuild the health service, pharmacies will remain a priority, so people get the care they need close to home.”
Case study
Deborah, Stone Pharmacy, Staffordshire.
When Deborah, a housing manager from Stone, Staffordshire started experiencing pain and discomfort, which she believed to be a water infection, she decided to speak to her GP practice. She logged a triage form and was promptly signposted to her local pharmacy.
That same day, the pharmacy reached out to her, offering a consultation. After the consultation, the pharmacist was able to give her antibiotics to treat her urinary tract infection (UTI), and within 48 hours, Deborah felt significantly better, with her symptoms completely gone.
Deborah said: “Initially, I was unsure if the pharmacy could help when I experienced a painful UTI that sprung up out of nowhere. It was not something I had experienced before, but the pharmacist pinpointed the issue straight away and gave me exactly what I needed to treat it quickly. The relief of getting fast, effective treatment, especially during a busy week, was invaluable. I had no idea a pharmacist could give prescription medication for things like UTIs without me needing to see a GP first, but the fact that they can is fantastic.”
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2025/05/millions-receive-help-from-nhs-high-street-pharmacies/
Latest News from
NHS England
NHS initiative helps thousands more tackle their diabetes risk28/05/2025 09:15:00
A record 166,360 more adults in England began receiving support last year from a world-leading NHS public health initiative, which helps people lose weight and make lifestyles changes to stop or delay them developing Type 2 diabetes, according to new data.
‘Amazon-style’ prescription tracking goes live in NHS App for millions of patients23/05/2025 16:15:00
Millions of patients can now track their prescriptions thanks to the rollout of a new feature in the NHS App helping to reduce unnecessary calls and visits to pharmacies.
NHS and local government to roll out world-first vaccine programme to prevent gonorrhoea23/05/2025 11:25:00
Thousands of gonorrhoea cases could be prevented over the next decade thanks to the NHS’ world-first vaccination programme against the infection.
New GP drive to find undiagnosed infected blood patients20/05/2025 09:15:00
All new patients registering at GP practices are to be asked if they had a blood transfusion before 1996, as part of an NHS drive to find undiagnosed patients affected by the contaminated blood scandal.
NHS delivers over 100,000 more treatments for patients in March, despite rise in demand15/05/2025 16:20:00
The NHS delivered over 100,000 more treatments in March compared to the same month last year, with a quarter of a million fewer waiting longer than 18 weeks for care.
Bronte Country to become country’s newest National Nature Reserve15/05/2025 14:15:00
Bradford Pennine Gateway National Nature reserve launched, creating huge boost for countryside access.
Specialist NHS clinics and technology help thousands of obese children to lose weight13/05/2025 16:15:00
housands of severely obese children are being supported to lose weight and live healthier lifestyles thanks to the roll-out of specialist NHS clinics and new digital ‘smart scale’ technology to deliver expert care at home.
NHS top doctor issues call for Spring COVID-19 vaccinations08/05/2025 16:05:00
England’s top doctor has urged those eligible for a Spring COVID-19 vaccine to come forward, as figures published today show almost four in ten eligible people have received their jabs (38.8%).