Millions receive help from NHS high street pharmacies

More than 5 million patients have received help from high street pharmacies for minor illnesses, as the NHS brings care closer to people’s homes.

Around 2.4 million people received help without booking an appointment at their local pharmacy for seven common conditions including sore throat, earache or shingles.

Pharmacies delivered the most consultations for acute sore throats (835,679) followed by uncomplicated urinary tract infections (UTIs) (665,409).

High street pharmacists have also delivered 1.5 million consultations for minor illness referrals and 1.4 million consultations for urgent medicine supplies.

The move means people do not have to contact their GP to receive help, freeing up appointments for those who need them most.

It is part of a series of initiatives to offer people more choice in care close to home, ahead of the 10 Year Health Plan.

Pharmacies will also begin offering women the ‘morning-after pill’ free of charge at pharmacies for the first time ever later this year.

Dr Amanda Doyle, National Director for Primary Care and Community Services, said: “The NHS is determined to help make people’s lives easier and that’s why we want to encourage pharmacy use.

“When people are unwell they want quick and easy care and that’s why being able to pop into your pharmacy on a high street on your way home from work or while you pick up some essentials at the shops is so important.”

In March, the Department of Health and Social Care confirmed it had agreed funding with Community Pharmacy England worth an extra £617 million over 2 years following a 6-week consultation with the organisation.

A recent Ipsos Mori study showed that the public identify pharmacies as the organisation they would be most likely to go to if they needed information or advice about a minor health condition (58%), but one in five (20%) say they do not normally contact or visit a community pharmacy.

David Webb, Chief Pharmaceutical Officer for England, said: “I’d like to thank pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and all the staff who are employed in pharmacies for their hard work in providing high quality clinical advice and care to more than 5 million people.

“Pharmacy is a critical element as the shifts NHS care from hospitals to the community, treatment to prevention, and analogue to digital.

“The 78,000 registered pharmacists and pharmacy technicians in England are skilled professionals who operate in the heart of the NHS and their communities and are highly trusted by the public.

“The recent additional investment underscored the importance of community pharmacy as an integral part of the NHS team, providing clinical care, optimising the use of medicines and supporting people in their neighbourhoods to prevent ill health.”

Minister of State for Care Stephen Kinnock said: “After years of neglect, we inherited a pharmacy sector on the brink of collapse – and delivered the first real funding increase since 2014, investing £617 million over two years.

“The success stories shared by patients like Deborah demonstrate how this service is making a real difference. It is providing timely care without the need for GP appointments: a true Neighbourhood Health Service.

“I want to thank all pharmacy staff for their dedication in making this possible. As we deliver our Plan for Change to rebuild the health service, pharmacies will remain a priority, so people get the care they need close to home.”