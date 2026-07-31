Department for Energy Security & Net Zero
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Millions reminded to get £150 off energy bills this winter
Households eligible for the Warm Home Discount must be named on their energy bill by 23 August to receive it automatically this winter.
- People receiving means-tested benefits must be named on their energy bill by 23 August to receive the £150 Warm Home Discount
- Around six million households will get the rebate this winter, including around 250,000 automatically for the first time in Scotland
- Reminder follows immediate action to remove VAT from electricity bills from 1 October, giving people breathing space on the cost-of-living
Millions are set to save £150 on energy bills this winter, as government urges eligible households to check they are named on their bill to get the Warm Home Discount automatically.
Every household where the billpayer is on means-tested benefits is in line for the rebate, following the expansion of the scheme last year.
This meant nearly a million additional families with children received extra support with the cost-of-living last winter, with around six million households across Britain eligible for the discount.
In England and Wales, households in receipt of Housing Benefit, Income-related Employment and Support Allowance, Pension Credit and Universal Credit will be eligible – the same cohort as last winter.
This follows the immediate action taken by the Prime Minister to remove VAT from domestic electricity bills from 1 October, as one of his first decisions in office, saving £45 off the yearly Ofgem price cap.
Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh said:
Families will be worried about their energy bills this winter and our focus is on giving them breathing space, as we continue to work to bring down bills.
Almost a million more families with children received the £150 Warm Home Discount last winter, after we expanded scheme.
If you know someone who might benefit, please start spreading the word and encourage them to check they are named on their energy bill.
The government is issuing a call to eligible households to check they are named on their electricity bill, with suppliers set to rely on customers’ records as of Sunday 23 August.
Someone might not be named on their electricity bill if they have recently moved house.
Eligible customers on pre-payment meters who use a key or card to top up will also need to ensure that their household’s account is registered in their name.
Earlier this year the government confirmed that millions of eligible households will receive the Warm Home Discount for the rest of the decade, with the scheme set to continue through to 2030/1.
Last year’s Budget has taken an average £150 of costs off energy bills, which is factored into bills for the years to come.
The Warm Homes Plan will also reduce energy use, lower bills for millions of households and help lift households out of fuel poverty.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/millions-reminded-to-get-150-off-energy-bills-this-winter
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