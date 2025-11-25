Millions to benefit from new health and wellbeing quiz

Millions of Brits could boost their mood by spending five minutes taking a Healthy Choices Quiz launched by the government and the NHS.

Research shows how 19 million people could boost their mood by making lifestyle changes, all while helping shift the NHS from treating sickness to preventing it

Radio and TV presenters Melvin Odoom and Rickie Haywood-Williams share how taking the easy quiz gave them tips and advice to improve their health

The five-minute Healthy Choices Quiz, launched by the government and NHS, will give people across England personalised steps to boost their health, mood and energy.

The interactive mobile-friendly quiz has been designed to identify healthy changes that people can make, and signpost to an array of trusted NHS resources to support healthier living.

Research from University College London estimates that 19 million adults in their middle years could boost their mood by making a healthy change. Increasing physical activity can improve mental wellbeing in just four weeks.

The quiz supports the government’s 10 Year Health Plan to shift the NHS from treating sickness to preventing it, and from analogue to digital healthcare – putting people in control of their own health through modern technology.

Health Minister Ashley Dalton yesterday said:

Taking this quick and easy quiz could be the first step for people to live healthier and happier lives. We’re doing our part to cut smoking, obesity and provide better mental health support - this quiz gives people the chance to help themselves by taking advantage of expert NHS advice at the touch of a screen. This simple, free and easily available quiz will bring expert NHS advice to your fingertips as part of our 10 Year Health Plan to move from treating sickness to preventing it.

The campaign aims to encourage adults— particularly those aged 40–60 and from more deprived backgrounds—to take control of their health and identify where they need support.

The quiz asks questions on a range of topics including nutrition, movement, smoking, vaping, alcohol consumption, mental health, and sleep.

Users receive an overall score out of 10, along with tailored advice and links to free NHS apps and tools such as the Active 10 app to improve fitness or the NHS Every Mind Matters webpage which offers simple and practical advice to ease anxiety, manage stress, lift your mood and sleep better.

To access the quiz just click here.

Radio DJs and TV presenters Rickie Haywood-Williams and Melvin Odoom are backing the campaign and feature in a short film where they share candid stories about their own health journeys and reveal their quiz results. They talk about the steps they have taken to improve their health, their motivations and the benefits they have experienced.

Rickie Haywood-Williams yesterday said:

Since becoming a dad, I’ve been more focused on my health - especially now my youngest is three. I’ve started walking more and cycling when I can, and I’ve noticed a massive improvement both mentally and physically. Like most people juggling busy schedules, I still struggle with sleep and routine. I’ve got into the habit of eating late, and that’s one thing I’m trying to change. That’s why I think the Healthy Choices Quiz is such a brilliant tool. It’s quick, easy, and gives you a clear picture of where you’re at with your health. It gave me loads of practical tips that I can actually fit into my life. It’s not about being perfect - it’s about taking that first step and understanding how to start making changes that really make a difference.

Melvin Odoom added:

As I’ve got older, staying healthy has become a bigger priority, but it’s taken some trial and error to figure out what works for me. I’ve always loved running but going solo or training for marathons never stuck. Joining a running club changed everything - the social side and sense of community keep me coming back, and now being active is something I genuinely enjoy. I’ve also made changes within my lifestyle, like cutting down on drinking. Now I only have a drink on rare occasions, and the difference in my mood and energy is huge. Eating better is still a work in progress, but the Healthy Choices Quiz gave me a fresh perspective - especially on things like fibre, which I hadn’t really thought about. It’s helped me figure out realistic changes that really fit my lifestyle, and given me some tools to get started.

A new review by University College London, using Health Survey for England data, highlights how millions could improve their health and wellbeing by making healthy lifestyle choices such as quitting smoking, drinking less alcohol, eating more healthily, or moving more.

Dr Radha Modgil, NHS GP and broadcaster, yesterday said:

As a GP, I know how important it is to make healthy changes that fit into your everyday routine, but knowing where to begin can be tough – that’s why I’m excited about the new Healthy Choices Quiz. It’s a simple first step that helps you understand where you’re at and gives you manageable tips that can boost your energy, lift your mood, and improve your physical and mental wellbeing. Whether you’re building on progress or just getting going, you’ll be supported by free NHS apps, tools and advice that can help you move towards a healthier, happier future in a way that feels right for you.

The Healthy Choices Quiz is designed as an additional tool to help empower adults to live happier and healthier lives.

Other examples include a new digital NHS points scheme where people are rewarded for taking positive actions to improve their health. As announced in the 10 Year Health Plan we will soon begin engaging with businesses on what behaviours should be incentivised.

Those who have tried the quiz are already seeing the benefit.

Melissa, 41, from London, yesterday said:

As a busy mum juggling work and family life, it’s easy for healthy habits to slip. I used to be really active, but after becoming a parent, I’ve had to rethink how I stay well. I’m now focusing on small, realistic changes - like improving my sleep and making better food choices when I’m low on energy. Tools like the Healthy Choices Quiz are great for helping people like me find simple ways to get back on track. It’s pointed me in the direction of making healthier food choices, and shared some great advice on how to sleep better. I’d recommend others give it a go.

Craig, 49, from London yesterday said:

Staying active is really important to me - whether I’m running, walking, or just making sure I hit my step count—but I’m always looking for ways to do a bit better. Taking the Healthy Choices Quiz gave me a fresh perspective and introduced me to NHS tools I hadn’t used before, like the Drink Free Days app. They’ve helped me think more about balance, especially when it comes to food and alcohol, and I like that they offer flexible options that fit around my lifestyle. I’m not aiming for perfection, just small changes I can stick with and that feel achievable.

Ian, 59, from the West Midlands, said:

After years of walking miles every day as a postman, walking has remained a simple, low-impact way for me to stay active. I enjoy tracking my steps and often set myself goals to achieve which makes it a little more fun when walking in adverse weathers. I know there’s still room to improve my lifestyle, but I’m taking it one step at a time. Recently, I’ve started making changes to my diet cutting out sugary snacks for healthier options. I’m always looking for ways to keep improving, and tools like the Healthy Choices Quiz offer helpful ideas to build on what I’m already doing.

Kristina, 41, from the West Midlands yesterday said:

Life gets so busy and it’s so easy to forget about yourself, but it’s important to feel empowered in the choices you make. For me, I love going outside and moving when I have a spare moment - even if it’s just for a dog walk. I use it as a time to reflect and has made a real difference to my mental health. Taking the Healthy Choices Quiz was the first step that helped me understand where to start and how to feel healthier and happier - especially if, like me, you didn’t know where to begin.

Joanne, 45, from the South East yesterday said:

As someone with a busy professional and family life, when it comes to a healthy lifestyle it’s not about being perfect – it’s about doing what you can do, when you can. Life can feel like a loop of sleep, work, repeat, but it’s vital to break that cycle and make time for yourself every day, whether that’s walking, running, or enjoying a nourishing meal. I’d recommend the Healthy Choices Quiz as a first step for anyone looking to feel healthier and happier.

Dr Richard Piper, CEO at Alcohol Change UK, yesterday said:

Too many of us still struggle to understand the link between the alcohol we drink and the impact it is having on our daily lives – from poorer sleep and worsening mental health to long term conditions. This is made harder by the myths and misinformation across health and lifestyle content, including alcohol. That’s why free, quick and easy interactive tools from trusted sources like this new Healthy Choices Quiz are an effective way to help more of us connect the dots between our lifestyles, including drinking habits, and our physical and mental health. Alcohol Change UK is proud to support the NHS and provide additional free, impartial tools and advice for anyone looking to change their relationship with alcohol.

Douglas Twenefour, Head of Clinical at Diabetes UK, yesterday said:

Eating a healthy diet, moving more and cutting back on alcohol can lower a person’s risk of developing type 2 diabetes. It can also be really beneficial for people living with all types of diabetes – helping them reduce their risk of serious complications, such as heart attacks and strokes. The Healthy Choices Quiz gives people a clear snapshot of their mental and physical health, offering practical tips that can make a real difference to their overall wellbeing.

Dell Stanford, Senior Dietitian at the British Heart Foundation, yesterday said: