Millions to get protected ahead of winter in NHS vaccine rollout

Millions of children and adults across England will be offered their flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccinations as the NHS sets out plans for protection ahead of winter.

The vaccines provide vital protection to keep people from developing serious illnesses and ending up in hospital during busy winter months.

This year, based on the latest scientific evidence, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) recommended adults aged 65 and over, residents of care homes for older adults and those with underlying health conditions aged 6 months to 64 years will be eligible for flu and COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Government has also decided that, as in previous years, the COVID-19 and flu vaccines will be offered to frontline health and social care staff, with staff in care homes for older adults being offered the COVID-19 jab.

For the first time from September the NHS will offer vaccines for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a common cause of coughs and colds which can be dangerous to older people and young children. The jab will be available to those aged 75 to 79, and it will be offered to pregnant women from 28 weeks, to protect their child.

Flu vaccinations for children will start when the new school year begins in September, to help stop the virus spreading. Pregnant women can also get their jab from 1 September.

From 3 October, flu and COVID-19 vaccinations will be available for other eligible groups. People can start booking their flu and COVID-19 vaccinations in advance from 23 September, with appointments running until 20 December.

Flu season usually peaks in December and January, so starting adult vaccinations from October will ensure those most at risk are protected during the colder months when people gather indoors and viruses spread.

For those adults eligible for both, the NHS will make flu and COVID-19 jabs available at the same time, giving the option to get protection from both viruses in one visit. However, it is more effective for people to have the RSV vaccination on a different day from any flu or COVID-19 vaccinations.

Steve Russell, NHS National Director for Vaccinations and Screening said: “The flu and COVID-19 vaccines are our best defences against these viruses and can be lifesaving – so I would urge everyone eligible to book their jabs when they become available, to protect themselves and people around them.

“This year for the first time, we will also be offering the RSV vaccine to older people and pregnant women, to provide vital protection against this dangerous virus for those at greatest risk.

“These viruses leave thousands of people in hospital each year, and the vaccinations help us to keep more people well during the winter months when we expect the NHS to again be under significant pressure – so please come forward as soon as you are invited.”

Minister for Public Health and Prevention Andrew Gwynne said: “Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself against RSV, Covid and flu. I encourage everyone eligible to come forward and take up the offer.

“For the first time ever this year, we’re offering RSV vaccinations as well as Covid and flu doses, supporting the most vulnerable people and protecting our NHS this winter.”

Adult flu and COVID-19 appointments will be available through the NHS App and website, or by calling 119 for free. Flu vaccines will also be available through local GP practices and pharmacies.

The nasal flu vaccine is the most effective vaccine for children aged 2-17 years but if this is not suitable the GP or practice nurse may be able to offer a flu vaccine injection as an alternative.

In line with advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, those eligible for a flu vaccine this year include:

From 1 September:

pregnant women

all children aged 2 or 3 years on 31 August 2024

primary school aged children (from Reception to Year 6)

secondary school aged children (from Year 7 to Year 11)

all children in clinical risk groups aged from 6 months to less than 18 years

From 3 October:

those aged 65 years and over

those aged 18 years to under 65 years in clinical risk groups (as defined by the Green Book)

those in long-stay residential care homes

carers in receipt of carer’s allowance, or those who are the main carer of an elderly or disabled person

close contacts of immunocompromised individuals

frontline workers in a social care setting without an employer led occupational health scheme including those working for a registered residential care or nursing home, registered domiciliary care providers, voluntary managed hospice providers and those that are employed by Those who receive direct payments (personal budgets) or Personal Health budgets, such as Personal Assistants.

Those eligible for an autumn Covid booster are: