Millions to receive essential benefit payments ahead of August bank holiday

Millions of people will receive their essential financial support before the August bank holiday weekend, as the Government has confirmed that benefit payments will be brought forward to Friday 22 August.

This proactive measure demonstrates the Government’s commitment through its Plan for Change to raising living standards, breaking down barriers to opportunity and ensuring growth is felt by everyone, everywhere.

The early payment arrangement will apply to all major benefits including Universal Credit, Child Benefit, State Pension, Personal Independence Payment, Attendance Allowance, Carer’s Allowance, and Disability Living Allowance, ensuring that payments originally scheduled for the weekend of 23-25 August reach recipients on time.

Minister for Social Security and Disability Sir Stephen Timms said:

We know how much families rely on these payments, and by bringing them forward ahead of the bank holiday we’re ensuring no one has to worry about whether their support will be there when they need it most. This is especially important ahead of the new school year – no family should have to choose between buying school supplies and putting food on the table. This is what our Plan for Change is all about - putting working families and the most vulnerable first and ensuring every family has the security they need to plan for the future.

The early payment policy ensures recipients receive their funds before banks and government offices close for the holiday weekend, maintaining the continuity of support that millions depend upon.

For the first time ever, the Universal Credit standard allowance will permanently rise above inflation, delivering £725 by 2029/30 in cash terms for a single person aged 25 or over. This represents the highest permanent real terms increase to the main rate of out-of-work support since 1980, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies, and will benefit nearly four million households.

These reforms will change the lives of people across the country as part of the Government’s mission-led approach to kickstart economic growth. By putting more money into working people’s pockets and ensuring those seeking employment have the support they need, these changes will drive productivity, prosperity and higher living standards across the UK.

