Millions to receive essential benefit payments ahead of August bank holiday
Millions of people will receive their essential financial support before the August bank holiday weekend, as the Government has confirmed that benefit payments will be brought forward to Friday 22 August.
- Change to benefits payment date for millions of people will help them with their financial planning and providing peace of mind for those on low incomes.
- It comes ahead of the new school year, which will allow families and carers to plan their spending with confidence, knowing their support is already in place.
- This proactive measure demonstrates the Government’s commitment through its Plan for Change to raising living standards, breaking down barriers to opportunity and ensuring growth is felt by everyone, everywhere.
The early payment arrangement will apply to all major benefits including Universal Credit, Child Benefit, State Pension, Personal Independence Payment, Attendance Allowance, Carer’s Allowance, and Disability Living Allowance, ensuring that payments originally scheduled for the weekend of 23-25 August reach recipients on time.
This proactive measure will provide financial certainty for families as they prepare for the new school year, allowing parents and carers to plan their spending with confidence knowing their support is already in place during what can be an expensive time for households.
Minister for Social Security and Disability Sir Stephen Timms said:
We know how much families rely on these payments, and by bringing them forward ahead of the bank holiday we’re ensuring no one has to worry about whether their support will be there when they need it most.
This is especially important ahead of the new school year – no family should have to choose between buying school supplies and putting food on the table.
This is what our Plan for Change is all about - putting working families and the most vulnerable first and ensuring every family has the security they need to plan for the future.
The early payment policy ensures recipients receive their funds before banks and government offices close for the holiday weekend, maintaining the continuity of support that millions depend upon.
This announcement comes as the Government continues to deliver on its Plan for Change, breaking down barriers to opportunity and raising living standards in every part of the United Kingdom.
For the first time ever, the Universal Credit standard allowance will permanently rise above inflation, delivering £725 by 2029/30 in cash terms for a single person aged 25 or over. This represents the highest permanent real terms increase to the main rate of out-of-work support since 1980, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies, and will benefit nearly four million households.
These reforms will change the lives of people across the country as part of the Government’s mission-led approach to kickstart economic growth. By putting more money into working people’s pockets and ensuring those seeking employment have the support they need, these changes will drive productivity, prosperity and higher living standards across the UK.
Additional Information:
- Benefit payments originally due on Saturday 23, Sunday 24, and Monday 25 August 2025 will be paid early on Friday 22 August 2025.
- Applies across the entire United Kingdom (Scotland follows the same principle despite different bank holiday arrangements).
- Affects multiple benefits: Universal Credit, Child Benefit, State Pension, Personal Independence Payment, Attendance Allowance, Carer’s Allowance, Disability Living Allowance, Income Support, Jobseeker’s Allowance, and Pension Credit.
- Nearly 4 million households will see an annual income boost estimated to be worth £725 cash as a Bill to overhaul the welfare system completes the next stage of its passage through Parliament. Please see: Millions of households to be given income boost as Bill progresses through Parliament – GOV.UK
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/millions-to-receive-essential-benefit-payments-ahead-of-august-bank-holiday
