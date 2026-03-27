Millions to upgrade historic library and protect Welsh stories

Over £3 million has been invested to help modernise the National Library of Wales, protecting historic collections, improving visitor spaces, boosting digital access and helping the Library reach net zero by 2030.

The largest share of the investment, nearly £1.5 million, has improved the bookstacks where collections of national significance are stored, securing safe, long-term preservation for millions of historic items telling the story of Wales.

Over £500,000 has transformed the Library's public spaces. Visitors will benefit from a more welcoming entrance, new exhibition spaces and a refreshed children's play area making the library more inclusive and family friendly.

A further £421,000 has helped modernise digital infrastructure, strengthen cyber security and launch a new Data Foundry, bringing Welsh heritage online so more people can explore it from anywhere.

The remaining £670,000 supports the library's journey to net zero by 2030, improving energy efficiency and maximising the output of newly installed solar panels.

This announcement comes alongside a £55,000 investment in public libraries across Wales through the National Year of Reading, ensuring resources are available to every local authority's library and encouraging people of all ages to read for pleasure.

Minister for Culture, Jack Sargeant yesterday said:

The National Library of Wales holds the memory of our nation, millions of stories, documents and artefacts that belong to every one of us. This investment ensures those treasures are protected for generations to come, while opening the Library's doors wider to families, communities and digital users across Wales and beyond.

On a recent visit, the Minister saw how the wide range investment has transformed the historic Library.

Chief Executive at the National Library of Wales, Dr Rhodri Llwyd Morgan yesterday said: