Welsh Government
|Printable version
Millions to upgrade historic library and protect Welsh stories
Over £3 million has been invested to help modernise the National Library of Wales, protecting historic collections, improving visitor spaces, boosting digital access and helping the Library reach net zero by 2030.
The largest share of the investment, nearly £1.5 million, has improved the bookstacks where collections of national significance are stored, securing safe, long-term preservation for millions of historic items telling the story of Wales.
Over £500,000 has transformed the Library's public spaces. Visitors will benefit from a more welcoming entrance, new exhibition spaces and a refreshed children's play area making the library more inclusive and family friendly.
A further £421,000 has helped modernise digital infrastructure, strengthen cyber security and launch a new Data Foundry, bringing Welsh heritage online so more people can explore it from anywhere.
The remaining £670,000 supports the library's journey to net zero by 2030, improving energy efficiency and maximising the output of newly installed solar panels.
This announcement comes alongside a £55,000 investment in public libraries across Wales through the National Year of Reading, ensuring resources are available to every local authority's library and encouraging people of all ages to read for pleasure.
Minister for Culture, Jack Sargeant yesterday said:
The National Library of Wales holds the memory of our nation, millions of stories, documents and artefacts that belong to every one of us. This investment ensures those treasures are protected for generations to come, while opening the Library's doors wider to families, communities and digital users across Wales and beyond.
On a recent visit, the Minister saw how the wide range investment has transformed the historic Library.
Chief Executive at the National Library of Wales, Dr Rhodri Llwyd Morgan yesterday said:
It was a pleasure to welcome the Minister to the Library and to have the opportunity to show how the funding is making a positive difference across a number of areas. We were pleased that the Minister could see the significant progress with decarbonisation and how the Library is working with local companies for the benefit of the community as a whole. We also showcased the work to develop new exhibition spaces as well as improvements to the visitor and user experience.
At the heart of the Library’s mission is developing collections that tell the story of the people of Wales and seeing conservation work in action demonstrate the importance of collection care.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/millions-upgrade-historic-library-and-protect-welsh-stories
Latest News from
Welsh Government
£9 million to upgrade Hirwaun industrial unit and create new jobs27/03/2026 14:05:00
The Welsh Government is investing up to £9.25 million to purchase and upgrade an industrial unit at the Heads of the Valleys, in a bid to attract high-quality manufacturing businesses and create new jobs in one of Wales' most deprived areas.
Healthier choices made easier as new rules take effect27/03/2026 10:25:00
New rules to help people make healthier food choices came into force yesterday (26 March 2026), marking a significant milestone in the fight against obesity.
“This is medicine. It just doesn't come in a box”: how social prescribing is changing lives across Wales27/03/2026 09:25:00
Every Saturday morning for the past 6 years, Richard Wheeler has been lacing up his trainers and heading to Aberbeeg parkrun and he’s busy making sure as many people as possible join him.
Wales invests £655,000 to train the next generation of housing workers26/03/2026 14:05:00
Workers across Wales will gain new skills in housing, construction and retrofit, as the Welsh Government invests £655,000 to tackle the shortage of trained professionals in the sector.
Better journeys ahead: agreement secured to benefit Welsh passengers under Great British Railways26/03/2026 12:14:00
New UK–Welsh rail agreement gives Wales a bigger say in services, working together to deliver better and more reliable journeys and with a commitment to providing bilingual customer information.
Deposit Return Scheme for Wales approved to tackle litter and drive reuse26/03/2026 09:20:00
The Senedd yesterday voted in favour of new regulations that will establish a Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) in Wales from October 2027.
Extra funding support for hospices25/03/2026 16:25:00
Hospices across Wales will receive further funding support as landmark national commissioning guidance is agreed.
£34.3 million for new health and wellbeing hub for Cardiff25/03/2026 15:25:00
A new £34 million health and wellbeing hub bringing GP, mental health and family services together will be built in Cardiff.
Welsh councils to receive £50 million capital funding boost25/03/2026 14:25:00
Welsh councils will benefit from £50 million in additional capital funding this financial year, helping them manage rising costs and invest in vital local services.