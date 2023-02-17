Buckingham Palace
|Printable version
Milton Keynes celebrates City status
The King visited Milton Keynes at it celebrated being granted city status
At the Church of Christ the Cornerstone in Milton Keynes, The King attended a reception to mark Milton Keynes’ new status as a city with the local community, including volunteers, innovators and faith leaders.
Eight places across the United Kingdom became cities as part of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022. These are Bangor, Colchester, Doncaster, Douglas, Dunfermline, Milton Keynes, Stanley and Wrexham. The former towns each made a bid for city status as part of the Platinum Jubilee Civic Honours Competition and were asked to showcase their communities and local identity, as well as highlight their Royal associations.
Inside the Church, His Majesty met a range of community groups representing charitable, business, faith, environmental and arts organisations in Milton Keynes. Some of the organisations represented will include MKIAC (Milton Keynes Islamic Arts, Heritage and Culture), Milton Keynes Theatre, Bletchley Park, the Open University, the local Council of Faiths, and Ride High, which aims to improve the lives of disadvantaged children through opportunities to ride and look after horses locally.
The King also gave a speech as city status was officially conferred:
The visit finished with a plaque unveiling and rendition of Amazing Grace, performed by Milton Keynes-based soloist Emily Haig. Amazing Grace was written by Anglican clergyman and poet John Newton in Olney, a small market town in Milton Keynes, in 1772.
Milton Keynes Food Bank
The King visited Milton Keynes Food Bank to see the support they provide to communities across the city.
Established in 2004, the MK Food Bank relies on more than eighty volunteers to package and transport food to locations across Milton Keynes. In 2022 alone, the MK Food Bank gave out over 22,000 emergency food parcels and provided support to almost one in 30 households across Milton Keynes.
His Majesty was shown MK Food Bank’s new Mobile Top-Up Shop which allows individuals to ‘top-up’ their supplies at eight priority locations across the city, and the MK Food Bank helplines, which was created in lockdown and allows users to access food vouchers remotely.
The King also heard from representatives of The Felix Project, who recently received a donation of fridges and freezers from The Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund. The Felix Project have donated a community fridge/freezer to one of MK Food Bank’s serving centres, the Winter Night Shelter Milton Keynes, which supports rough sleepers and anyone at risk of homelessness.
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/milton-keynes-celebrates-city-status
Latest News from
Buckingham Palace
The King meets members of the Syrian and Turkish diaspora communities, following the recent earthquakes in the region15/02/2023 11:20:00
Yesterday in London, The King met members of the Syrian and Turkish diaspora community in a show of support to those affected during this difficult time.
Queen Mary’s Crown is removed from display at the Tower of London ahead of the Coronation14/02/2023 14:10:00
Queen Mary’s Crown has been removed from display at the Tower of London for modification work ahead of the Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort on Saturday, 6th May 2023. Queen Mary’s Crown will be used for the Coronation of The Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey.
The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall visit Cornwall10/02/2023 10:20:00
The Prince and Princess of Wales have made their first joint official visit to Cornwall since taking on the roles of The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall.
The King visits Leighton House10/02/2023 09:20:00
The King yesterday visited the newly-renovated museum Leighton House to hear about the artistic partnership with Turquoise Mountain, the charity founded by the then Prince of Wales to preserve and develop traditional craft practices across Afghanistan, Myanmar, and the Middle East
The Queen Consort visits STORM Family Centre in Battersea, London09/02/2023 14:15:00
To mark the charity's 19th anniversary, The Queen Consort today visited the STORM Family Centre, which supports people affected by domestic violence and offers services to young and older people within the community.
The Princess Royal starts the My Name'5 Doddie Charity Foundation Ride08/02/2023 16:15:00
As Patron of Scottish Rugby Union and the Motor Neurone Disease Association, The Princess Royal officially started the 555 mile charity bike ride.
The King and The Queen Consort mark Holocaust Memorial Day27/01/2023 15:20:00
The King and The Queen Consort held an Audience at Buckingham Palace this morning to mark Holocaust Memorial Day, on the 78th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau.
6ft From the Spotlight wins the inaugural Earl of Wessex Award26/01/2023 10:20:00
As Patron of the Production Guild of Great Britain, The Earl of Wessex presented the first ‘Earl of Wessex’ Award to Film and TV industry charity 6ft From the Spotlight.