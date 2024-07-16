‘Mind the Gap’ podcast series celebrates inspiration for the new names for the London Overground network

This autumn, London's Overground lines will be given new names and colours in historic change to capital's transport network

The six-part Mind the Gap podcast series sees the return of railway historian and broadcaster, Tim Dunn, who takes listeners on a journey to discover what inspired the new names for London Overground lines, starting with the story behind the Mildmay line, which runs from Richmond and Clapham Junction to Stratford

The Mind the Gap - Mildmay episode is now available to download, with episodes themed around the five other London Overground lines launching later in the summer

TfL has also launched a competition tasking Londoners to let us know how the new names inspire them through a poster illustration or a poem

Transport for London (TfL) has launched a new series of 'Mind the Gap' podcasts celebrating those who inspired the new names of the London Overground lines, as part of a series of activities this year to promote this historic change to the transport network.

This autumn, for the first time, each of the six London Overground lines* will be represented by a new name and line colour to make it easier for customers to navigate London's transport network, while also celebrating the city's diverse culture and history. This significant change, which will include a major update to London's world-famous Tube map, was announced in February 2024 following engagement with customers, local communities, historians and industry experts.

The Mind the Gap - London Overground podcast series celebrates this change and follows on from the success of the 160-year anniversary of London Underground series last year. It is once again hosted by railway historian and broadcaster, Tim Dunn, also known for presenting 'Secrets of the London Underground' on UKTV's U&Yesterday channel. The series will consist of six podcasts dedicated to each London Overground line, delving into the meaning and importance behind each of the new names. The series starts with Mildmay, which runs between Richmond and Clapham Junction to Stratford.

For this episode, Tim Dunn visits three people who have a special relationship with Mildmay Hospital in east London. Mildmay is a small, charitable NHS foundation that was first set up in 1866 to support the cholera outbreak in east London. In 1988, Mildmay became Europe's first hospice to support and treat patients affected by AIDS. Along with the help of the late Princess Diana, who visited the hospital 17 times, Mildmay was able to help change the public perception of HIV/AIDS. Today the hospital still supports patients with HIV and AIDS, and also provides services and support for people who are homeless.

Tim meets with the CEO of Mildmay Hospital, Geoff Coleman, who discusses the history of the hospital and the work they are doing to support patients today. Tim then speaks with Beverley Nelson, social worker and safeguarding lead at the hospital. Beverley has been working at Mildmay for 14 years and she tells Tim about the family environment created at the hospital for both staff and patients, with a community-led approach. Finally, Tim speaks with former Mildmay patient, campaigner and AIDS survivor, Jason Reid, who tells his story of becoming seriously ill with AIDS in the early 2000s and the importance of Mildmay Hospital staff supporting him and helping him to survive during an incredibly difficult time mentally and physically.

Deputy Mayor for Transport, Seb Dance, said: "This autumn, the London Overground lines will be given new names and colours in a historic and exciting change to capital's transport network, which reflect the heritage and diversity of our amazing city. I'm delighted Londoners will be able to learn more about this through TfL's podcast series Mind the Gap. I also encourage Londoners to get involved in TfL's competition and submit a poster illustration or a poem which describes how the new names inspire them."

Emma Strain, Customer Director at Transport for London, said: "We're launching a programme of activities throughout 2024 to celebrate the history of the six new names for the London Overground lines.

"Following the successful 'Mind the Gap" podcast series last year, we're pleased to launch series two, which will be taking listeners on a journey to discover what inspired the new names for the London Overground lines. This is alongside an exciting competition for Londoners to design artwork for their local London Overground line, with many more activities and celebrations to follow in the coming months."

Geoff Coleman, Chief Executive Officer at Mildmay Hospital, said: "It is a real honour to be part of this next chapter in the story of London's transport system. The journey of Mildmay Hospital is one that has touched the lives of so many. From the early years in the 1860s struggling to help families in the East End through the Cholera outbreak, right through to present day treating patients who have had to battle with HIV and AIDS.

"During the COVID pandemic Mildmay stepped up to treat homeless patients transferred from hospitals across our capital city and that work continues today. The naming of one of the London Overground lines is recognition of the wonderful work carried out by our doctors, nurses and many other clinical teams that are part of Mildmay and the wider NHS family over many generations."

Tim Dunn, Railway Historian and Broadcaster, said: "What a privilege we've had in meeting so many of the people who are key to the stories behind all the new line names of the London Overground! It's a true journey of discovery for me as it will be for many listeners - every line's story has opened my eyes and has given me a new way of looking at the city I call home."

A programme of activities throughout 2024 will celebrate the rich history of the six new London Overground lines, including a competition for Londoners to let us know how the new names inspire them through a poster illustration or a poem. The competition is open until 30 August to anyone who lives in Greater London and Hertfordshire. TfL will pick one poster and one poem for each line that will feature on the London Overground network. The winners will be announced as part of the unveiling of the new London Overground network later in the year. Further details on the competition and how to enter the can be found on the Made by TfL blog.

Further episodes of the Mind the Gap London Overground series will delve into the origins of the Liberty, Lioness, Suffragette, Weaver and Windrush lines later this summer.

The 'Mind the Gap' podcast series was produced by 18Sixty and is released today on all major podcast platforms.

*About the names for the London Overground lines

The Lioness line: Euston to Watford Junction. The Lioness line, which runs through Wembley, honours the historic achievements and lasting legacy created by the England women's football team that continues to inspire and empower the next generation of women and girls in sport. It will be yellow parallel lines on the map

The Mildmay line: Stratford to Richmond/Clapham Junction. The Mildmay line, which runs through Dalston, honours the small charitable hospital in Shoreditch that has cared for Londoners over many years, notably its pivotal role in the HIV/AIDS crisis in the 1980s, which made it the valued and respected place it is for the LGBTQ+ community today. It will be blue parallel lines on the map

The Windrush line: Highbury & Islington to Clapham Junction/New Cross/Crystal Palace/West Croydon. The Windrush line runs through areas with strong ties to Caribbean communities today, such as Dalston Junction, Peckham Rye and West Croydon and honours the Windrush generation who continue to shape and enrich London's cultural and social identity today. It will be red parallel lines on the map

The Weaver line: Liverpool Street to Cheshunt/Enfield Town/Chingford. The Weaver line runs through Liverpool Street, Spitalfields, Bethnal Green and Hackney - areas of London known for their textile trade, shaped over the centuries by diverse migrant communities and individuals. It will be maroon parallel lines on the map

The Suffragette line: Gospel Oak to Barking Riverside. The Suffragette line celebrates how the working-class movement in the East End fought for votes for woman and paved the way for women's rights. The line runs to Barking, home of the longest surviving Suffragette Annie Huggett, who died at 103. It will be green parallel lines on the map

The Liberty line: Romford to Upminster. The Liberty line celebrates the freedom that is a defining feature of London and references the historical independence of the people of Havering, through which it runs. It will be grey parallel lines on the map

About TfL's Mind the Gap podcast series