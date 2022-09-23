WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Mini-budget is “Robin Hood in reverse” says TUC
- Union body attacks Liz Truss for holding down wages while lining bankers’ pockets – “The party of pay cuts strikes again.”
- Fresh attack on right to strike is “designed to hold down pay”
Responding to today’s ‘mini budget’, which announced tax cuts for corporations and the wealthy, but no help to get wages rising in the current cost of living crisis, TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady said:
“This budget is Robin Hood in reverse. We should be rewarding work, not wealth. But at the first opportunity, Liz Truss is holding down wages and lining the pockets of big corporations and City bankers. The party of pay cuts strikes again.
“We need a very different plan in the full autumn budget to do right by workers. The Chancellor should boost the minimum wage, universal credit and pensions before winter sets in. He should fund pay rises in the public sector that keep up with prices. And ministers should extend collective pay bargaining rights across the economy so that whatever your job, you can negotiate a fair pay rise.”
On restrictions on the right to strike, she added:
“Nobody takes the decision to strike lightly. But the right to strike to defend pay and conditions is a fundamental British freedom. And it’s the last line of defence against employers who refuse to negotiate fair pay. These new restrictions are unworkable, very likely illegal and designed to hold down pay across the economy.”
On support with energy costs and the government’s rejection of calls for a higher windfall tax, she added:
“Ministers are letting oil and gas giants use Britain like a cash machine with no withdrawal limit. We need a much higher windfall tax on greedy energy companies to protect families from profiteering. That could fund free home improvements so that families don’t lose money by leaking heat from their homes.”
The TUC’s submission to the Treasury in advance of today’s mini budget called for the following actions:
- Bring forward inflation proof increases in the minimum wage, universal credit and pensions to October to help families through the cost-of-living emergency.
- Get the minimum wage on a path to £15 an hour as soon as possible.
- Give public service staff a real-terms pay rise that at least matches the rising cost of living and begins to restore earnings lost over the last decade.
- Strengthen and extend collective bargaining across the economy, including introducing fair pay agreements to set minimum pay across whole sectors.
- Impose a larger windfall tax on oil and gas companies that that are profiteering from UK families.
- Make sure everyone pays their fair share of taxes by going ahead with increases in corporate tax, and equalising capital gains tax rates with income tax as a first step to fair taxes on wealth.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to Monetary Policy Committee decision on interest rates23/09/2022 16:05:00
CBI yesterday responded to Monetary Policy Committee decision on interest rates.
Manufacturers expect a sharp fall in output in next three months - CBI/Accenture Industrial Trends Survey23/09/2022 12:15:00
UK manufacturers reported a slight fall in output in the three months to September, with a much sharper decline expected in the next three months, according to the latest CBI/Accenture monthly Industrial Trends Survey.
Chancellor must respond to interest rate increase with action to get wages rising - TUC23/09/2022 10:33:00
TUC head of economics Kate Bell yesterday commented on the decision by the Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee to raise the Bank Rate by 0.5 percentage points.
Ministers should boost wages, not slash taxes, in the emergency budget22/09/2022 16:05:00
The TUC has today (Thursday) called on the Chancellor to bring forward an emergency budget that delivers for “working Britain”.
CBI responds to business energy support package announcement22/09/2022 14:38:00
CBI yesterday responded to business energy support package announcement.
Unite supports Swansea Council to train staff in electric vehicle maintenance22/09/2022 12:15:00
The Welsh Government’s net-zero commitments include increasing the number of electric vehicles in public sector fleets by 2030.
Out in the cold: draughty homes mean a third of cash spent on energy bills goes straight out the window, warns Citizens Advice21/09/2022 15:25:00
A new report from Citizens Advice lays out the need for a way out of the UK’s energy crisis. Despite the recent bills freeze, it warns that many families will continue to struggle with high energy costs and cold, damp homes because of a lack of investment in basic bill-saving measures like insulation.
LGA responds to ONS figures on excess deaths21/09/2022 14:25:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board responds to the latest Office for National Statistics figures on excess deaths
LGA responds to Kerslake Commission report on homelessness21/09/2022 13:25:00
Cllr James Jamieson, LGA Chairman responds to the Kerslake Commission on Homelessness and Rough Sleeping’s progress report, which calls for further action to avoid homelessness as well as an economic crisis.
UNICEF Geneva Palais briefing note on the harrowing situation children face as floods continue to devastate Pakistan21/09/2022 12:25:00
“Next week marks a month since catastrophic floods uprooted more than 3.4 million children from their homes. The violent rapids have already claimed the lives of more than 550 children. Without a significant surge in support, we fear many more children will lose their lives.