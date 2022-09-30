Friday 30 Sep 2022 @ 10:05
Scottish Government
Printable version

Mini-budget measures “an attack on nature”

UK Government urged to drop damaging proposals.

Scotland’s Environment Minister Mairi McAllan and Biodiversity Minister Lorna Slater have written to the UK Government urging them to drop the proposals announced in its mini-budget, which they call “an attack on nature…and on the devolution settlement.”

The letter states that these proposals “demonstrate a reckless attitude to legislation that has been developed over many decades and that enshrines vital protections for both nature and people.”

The letter can be read in full online. 

Channel website: http://www.gov.scot/

Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/mini-budget-measures-an-attack-on-nature/

Share this article

Latest News from
Scottish Government

Suicide Prevention Strategy – ‘Creating Hope Together’

29/09/2022 15:05:00

Suicide prevention will be ramped up as the Government and COSLA publish a 10-year strategy to tackle the factors and inequalities that can lead to suicide.

Funding for clear-up operation in Ukraine

29/09/2022 12:05:00

Scottish charity assigned to clear mines and other explosives.

Accessing help for cost of living

29/09/2022 10:05:00

New website provides ‘one stop shop’ for advice and information.

Reducing carbon emissions in the NHS

28/09/2022 15:05:00

Environmentally friendly inhalers bring down CO2 use.

Monthly GDP Estimates for July

28/09/2022 13:05:00

An experimental statistics publication for Scotland.

Rural visa pilot proposed

28/09/2022 12:05:00

Need for tailored migration solution agreed by Scottish Parliament.

Emergency Budget Review

28/09/2022 10:15:00

Panel of experts to inform the way forward.

Innovative cancer programme extended

27/09/2022 15:10:00

Patients report quicker and easier treatment.

 

Companies receive £9.4m to help cut carbon

27/09/2022 14:10:00

Payments make tree planting another option for agri sector

27/09/2022 13:10:00

Small areas of woodland classed as Ecological Focus Areas