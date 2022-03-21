Minimising the impact of street and road works on climate change

HAUC(UK) and Transport for London (TfL) are looking for research partners to undertake a comprehensive study on the street and road works sector, the impact it has on the environment and opportunities for the sector to support the UK’s drive towards Net Zero and help tackle climate change.

They are offering three grants of up to £70,000 each to carry out three separate 6-month research projects. The closing date is the 25th March.

Find out more here, at the HAUC(UK) website