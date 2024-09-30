Minimum Unit Price rises

Cost per unit of alcohol increases to 65p.

The minimum price per unit of alcohol will increase by 15 pence from today.

MSPs previously voted to continue the public health measure which had been scheduled to end automatically on 30 April as part of a ‘sunset clause’ when Minimum Unit Pricing (MUP) legislation was introduced in 2018.

They also voted to introduce a price increase, with a rise to 65p per unit chosen as the Scottish Government seeks to increase the positive effects of the policy and to take account of inflation.

Health Secretary Neil Gray said:

“Research commended by internationally-renowned public health experts estimated that our world-leading policy has saved hundreds of lives, likely averted hundreds of alcohol-attributable hospital admissions and contributed to reducing health inequalities. “Experts wrote to The Lancet, describing Public Health Scotland’s evaluation of minimum unit pricing as ‘high-quality’ and ‘comprehensive’, and expressing confidence that there are several hundred people with low income in Scotland who are alive today as a result of this policy. “However, the Scottish Government is determined to do all it can to reduce alcohol-related harm and as part of that, I am working to ensure people with problematic alcohol use receive the same quality of care and support as those dealing with problematic drugs use. We have also made a record £112 million available to Alcohol and Drug Partnerships to deliver or commission treatment and support services locally, as well as investing £100 million in residential rehabilitation. “I have also asked that Public Health Scotland is commissioned to review evidence and options for reducing exposure to alcohol marketing.”

Background

The Scottish Parliament voted to approve Orders increasing the minimum unit price and continue the effect of minimum unit pricing in April 2024. As part of an in-built ‘sunset clause’, agreed by MSPs when MUP legislation was first passed in 2018, the policy had been due to end on 30 April.

The increase will take effect from midnight on 30 September 2024.

The Scottish Government has worked closely with retail partners to publish a guide and ensure that retailers have all the information they need.

Research conducted by Public Health Scotland and the University of Glasgow estimated that MUP had reduced alcohol-attributable deaths by 13.4% – 156 a year – and was likely to have reduced hospital admissions wholly attributable to alcohol by 4.1% up to the end of 2020 compared to what would have happened if MUP had not been in place.

PHS evaluation found there was no clear evidence of substantial negative impacts on the alcoholic drinks industry.

Public health experts wrote an open letter to The Lancet last August commending Public Health Scotland’s evaluation of minimum unit pricing commenting that it was “high quality” and “comprehensive” and that “Policymakers can be confident that there are several hundred people with low income in Scotland who would have died as a result of alcohol, who are alive today as a result of minimum unit pricing”.

The Scottish Government continues to progress work on reducing exposure to alcohol marketing. Once the PHS review of evidence on alcohol marketing is concluded the Scottish Government will consider any areas where evidence supports further consultation.