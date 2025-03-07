Minister accepts supply-demand pressures increasing rents

The government has confirmed that rising rents are being driven by a lack of available housing, in the process emphasising the NRLA's stance on the supply crisis in the PRS.

The government’s acknowledgement of this trend occurred as part of an answer to a written question from Bell Ribeiro-Addy MP, in which the member asked whether the Treasury had a view on reports suggesting that rent inflation have had an impact on economic growth.

By way of a response Economic Secretary to the Treasury Emma Reynolds MP stated that rental prices “are ultimately determined by the total supply of housing, relative to demand”.

The Minister also observed that “affordability of housing has fallen drastically, particularly in major cities, as too few homes have been built”.

Responding to the Minister’s comments on behalf of the NRLA, our Chief Executive Ben Beadle recently said:

“The Minister is right. Rents are going up because there are simply not enough properties to meet demand, and measures proposed by the Government are going to worsen an already dire situation.”

Figures from the property portal Zoopla show that there are an average of 12 renters chasing each home for rent, double the level seen before the pandemic.

Government data also suggests that a third (31 per cent) of landlords say they are planning to cut the number of properties they rent out. This has increased from 22 per cent who said the same in 2021.

Ben Beadle added:

“Changes such as the hike to stamp duty on the purchase of homes to rent that was announced in the Budget will only further dampen supply. Likewise, the lack of preparation for the increased pressures on the courts due to the Renters’ Rights Bill will deter investment in new homes to rent. “It is also of serious concern that proposals to improve the energy efficiency of private rented housing contain no detail of the financial package needed to support investment in the required works. Without such support, these changes will pile yet more cost pressures onto the sector. “The Government needs to address the shortage of homes for private rent as the only viable route for improving affordability in the sector. Until it does so, it will be tenants that continue to suffer the consequence of the rental housing supply crisis.”

