Minister and cricketers face off in ‘Battle of the Buses’, as government pledges to get buses back on track through new bill

We're determined to ensure our bus services stay safe, inclusive and comfortable for all passengers.

Local Transport Minister took part in a precision time trial at First Bus’ ‘Battle of the Buses’, which saw participants learn more about the learner bus driver test

Simon Lightwood meets apprentice drivers and competes alongside Essex cricketers Matt Critchley and Paul Walters, to understand elements of the learner driver test

£1 billion investment and incoming Bus Services Bill set to boost local control and unlock transport links, getting the country moving to drive growth through our Plan for Change

A ‘Battle of the Buses’ saw Local Transport Minister, Simon Lightwood, compete against pro cricketers to promote apprenticeships for the next generation of bus drivers, as the government accelerates journey to growth through our Plan for Change.

Arranged by First Bus, one of the UK’s largest bus operators, the time trial event is designed to showcase the rigorous tests taken by learner bus drivers, emphasising the high skill level and rigorous standards expected of all staff.

Minister Lightwood and pro-cricketers were put through their paces, tackling elements of the real-life driving test, including reversing, roundabouts and turning the bus without knocking over cones.

Increasing opportunities for young people across the country is vital to drive up living standards and the government is supporting apprentices in the bus sector by including measures to enhance their training in the incoming Bus Services Bill.

The event comes alongside £1 billion of investment to improve bus stop infrastructure, enhance bus service frequency and reliability and boost bus connectivity – and the incoming Bus Services Bill – which will deliver on the government’s Plan for Change by boosting local control of services, upskilling staff and better linking local people to job opportunities.

The minister and Essex County cricketers, Paul Walter and Matt Critchley, were all scored on safety, speed, checking mirrors and using the correct turning signals. To understand the versatility required from learner drivers, they also took a 10-question theory test. Last week, the Rail Minister, Lord Peter Hendy, also took part in the challenge, alongside Essex Women’s cricketers, Eva Gray, Cordelia Griffith and Kelly Castle.

Local Transport Minister, Simon Lightwood, said:

Today has been a fantastic opportunity to better understand the commitment and skill required of our incredible bus driver apprentices up and down the country. As the future of the industry, we’re determined to provide apprentice drivers with the skills they need to deal with challenges facing the bus sector and to ensure our bus services stay safe, inclusive and comfortable for all passengers. Delivering better bus services will ensure people have proper access to jobs and opportunities, putting more money in their pockets and powering growth in every corner of the country.

As part of the incoming Bus Services Bill, all bus staff will get mandatory training on improving women’s safety by responding to anti-social behaviour and incidents of violence against women and girls. The bill will be introduced in the House of Commons shortly and will support the government’s mission to keep our streets safe by also giving local authorities new powers to crack down on offenders.

The bill will also hand control to local leaders to operate bus services to deliver the reliability that local people deserve, whether they choose to emulate the achievements of Manchester’s Bee Network by taking operations fully in house or work closely with operators to improve bus services, which has had great success in Cornwall.

Piers Marlow, Managing Director of First Bus East of England, said:

This is a fantastic and fun challenge for our partners at Essex County Cricket and the Department for Transport, but it also highlights the incredible skill required to be a bus driver. At First Bus, we place a huge emphasis on training to ensure our drivers are equipped with the expertise and confidence to navigate our roads safely and efficiently. Events like this help to showcase the professionalism of our drivers and the importance of ongoing development across the industry.

Paul Walter, Essex County Cricket Club all-rounder, said:

The Battle of the Buses challenge was a lot of fun. I didn’t realise how tough driving a bus would be, it felt like something out of Top Gear, with the leaderboard, obstacles and the First Bus Stig. We’re all naturally competitive and it’s always good to get one over a teammate. I also really enjoyed going head-to-head with Critch [Matt Critchley] and I understand that Kelly, Cordelia and Eva got on great. Thank you to First Bus for having us down for the day.

A measure is also included to push ahead with a bright, new and clean future for the sector, by ending the use of new diesel and petrol buses on English bus services by 2030, heralding a green new era for buses across the country,

The government is ensuring that industry bosses and local leaders have a voice by hosting panel sessions, the first of which took in Sheffield on 13 March 2025. This discussion considered how British manufacturing of new zero emission buses will grow our regional economies and drive up quality of life, as outlined in the Plan for Change.

Local authorities are also currently being supported with £1 billion in bus service improvement funding, including £17.8 million for Essex County Council to maintain and improve bus services and enhance infrastructure. They are expected to outline their full plans for the funding in due course.